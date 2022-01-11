ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forex and Asian markets

By Naeem Aslam
Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. dollar has gained support from the notion that inflation rising is likely to support the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates sooner rather than later, and hence higher interest rates would support...

The Independent

Asian shares mixed after China reports slowing growth

Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after China reported that its economy expanded at an 8.1% annual pace in 2021, though growth slowed to half that level in the last quarter.Tokyo, Shanghai and Sydney rose, while Hong Kong and Seoul declined. The weakness in China's economy toward the end of 2021 is prompting suggestions Beijing should intervene to prop up growth with interest rate cuts or by injecting money into the economy through public works spending.Shortly before the growth data were released, the Chinese central bank announced a rate cut on medium-lending to commercial banks to the lowest...
PBOC eases, but the yuan firms

Overview: Russia is thought to be behind the cyber-attack on Ukraine at the end of last week, but military attack over the weekend may be underpinning risk appetites today. The dollar's pre-weekend gains are being pared slightly. Led by the Canadian dollar and Norwegian krone, the greenback is lower against most major currencies, with the yen being the notable exception, which is off about 0.2%. China cut its one-year medium-term lending facility rate by 10 bp to 2.85%, but the yuan edged higher. North Korea conducted another missile test, the fourth of the year. Most equity markets but South Korea and Hong Kong advanced in the region. The South Korean won and the Russian rouble leading the losers among emerging market currencies. The Thai baht and central European currencies are firmer. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index has edged lower. It has not risen since the middle of last week. Europe's Stoxx 600 is up about 0.55% after sliding 1% before the weekend. It is snapping a three-day drop. European 10-year benchmark yields are up around 2 bp. The Antipodean yields played catch-up to the US 10-year yield rose eight basis points before the weekend to around 1.785%. Gold is firm, inside last Friday's range. March WTI is hovering around $83.30 and is little changed after advancing 2% before the weekend and 6.2% last week. Natgas in the US has steadied around $4.30 after falling around 12.3% over the past two sessions. Europe's benchmark is little changed after easing by less by 0.7% last week. The re-opening of Brazilian mines after the floods may be weighing on iron ore prices, which are off for a third session.Copper also begins the new week extending it weakness for a third session as well.
US Dollar Index looks offered just above 95.00

The index starts the week on the back foot above 95.00. US stocks, bond markets will be closed on Monday. DXY gyrates around the 200-week SMA around 95.10. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, begins the trading week slightly on the defensive in the low 95.00s.
USD/JPY: Downside bias as global growth and inflation recede – Danske Bank

Analysts from Danske Bank see the USD/JPY moving lower over the next months. They warn that a significant change in risk sentiment causing US Treasury yields and commodities to decline significantly could take USD/JPY quicker towards 100. Key Quotes:. “A rebound in US yields and commodities, in particular oil has...
Eurozone money markets price in 20 bps ECB hike by December – Reuters

Eurozone money markets now price in 20 basis points (bps) of European Central Bank (ECB) rate hikes by December 2022, compared to 17 bps last week, according to Reuters. This headline doesn't seem to be having a meaningful impact on the shared currency's performance against its major rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was trading at 1.1420, where it was up only 0.05% on a daily basis.
Stocks mixed following weak US data

The dollar strengthening is intact. Futures on US equity benchmarks are down. Brent is little changed currently. Gold prices are up today. Global equities are mixed currently after Wall Street ended mixed the second trading week of 2022 on weak retail sales and bank earnings reports. Google shares added 0.64% despite news Google and Facebook made a secret deal in 2018 which allegedly guaranteed Facebook would both bid in and win a fixed percentage of ad auctions, Amazon shares added 0.57% Friday outperforming market.
EUR/GBP to slip below 0.8300 in the near-term – ING

Economists at ING think UK data releases will keep offering support to the pound. Subsequently, EUR/GBP is set to move below 0.83 in the near-term. Data to help, political noise to have little impact. “Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in a quite fragile position after receiving multiple calls to resign,...
Intraday market analysis: USD still under pressure

The US dollar came under pressure after a contraction in December’s US retail sales. Strong selling pressure from the supply area around 0.9280 has pushed the pair all the way below the daily support at 0.9100. An oversold RSI triggered a buying-the-dips behavior but the rebound could be limited...
AUD/USD leans towards weekly support near 0.7200, coronavirus, yields in focus

AUD/USD remains pressured after three-day downtrend from the highest levels since mid-November. Indecision over virus conditions at home joins softer Aussie consumer confidence data to weigh on the quote. US traders’ return after US holiday shifts market focus on yields amid Fed rate-hike chatters. AUD/USD sellers attack 0.7200 as...
International Business Times

Asian Markets Mixed As Fed Hikes Loom, China Growth Slows

Asian investors started the week on a cautious note Monday as they assessed the outlook ahead of an expected series of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, while data showed growth in China's economy slowed at the end of last year. While the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant continues to...
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall on Fed officials' hawkish policy stance

TOKYO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Asian shares took a beating on Friday after a fresh salvo of hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials solidified expectations that U.S. interest rates could rise as soon as March, leaving markets braced for tighter monetary conditions. Fed Governor Lael Brainard became the latest and...
Equities advance while dollar weakens following US CPI

“Stocks have managed to build on Tuesday’s rally, after US CPI for December came in line with forecasts, calming some fears about the direction of inflation.”. US markets still lagging Europe over recent sessions. FTSE rise dominated by miners and oil names. “It is good to be a bit...
USD/JPY collapses below 115.00 after hot US CPI figures amid falling US T-bond yields

The USD/JPY drops 100-pips in the North American session. The market was positioned for a higher US inflation reading, per the reaction weakening the greenback. USD/JPY Technical Outlook: Bullish despite Wednesday’s pullback towards a four-month-old upslope trendline. On Wednesday, after the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed that US...
