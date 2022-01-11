ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Denning Celebrates by Shotgunning a…White Claw?

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia Bulldog fan Travis Denning celebrated his favorite college football team’s...

Luke Bryan is Proud of How the Music Video for “Up” Turned Out

Luke Bryan‘s Born Here Live Here Die Here (Deluxe Edition) continues to roll out the hits – “Up” is the latest track released from the project. Talking about his current single at country radio Luke says, “’Up’ is a song that really, it just checks all the boxes for a country song to me. It talks about what I love, what’s dear to me. It talks about my home. It talks about my faith, and the fact that the songwriters used a simple word, ‘Up,’ to create so many images is pretty special.”
MUSIC
Zac Brown Band’s 2022 tour is Headed Out In The Middle

First it was The Comeback for Zac Brown Band – now for 2022…they’re Out In The Middle!. Zac Brown Band is heading out on the road starting in Greenville, South Carolina on April 22. The 32-date tour will see the guys hitting 22 states, with 2 shows...
MUSIC
Dustin Lynch & MacKenzie Porter Make it 6 in a Row on Billboard

Congrats to Dustin Lynch and MacKenzie Porter who are still on top of the Billboard country music airplay chart with “Thinking ‘Bout You.”. Dustin thinks the success of the song is because it’s so relatable – it’s just basically two people having a phone conversation, and maybe rekindling a former relationship.
CELEBRITIES
Jordan Davis Starts on The Tonight Show & Ends at a Wedding

Did you catch Jordan Davis‘ recent appearance on The Tonight Show Staring Jimmy Fallon?. Jordan shares what it was like for him to get the invite to appear on the late night talk show, “You know, that’s one of those calls that you want, I mean that’s a major, you know what Fallon has done for so many musicians, the spotlight that he’s able to shine on songs and up and coming talent. So, just to really be honest with you, to have my name in that running is pretty crazy, much less to get the call to come and do it. I’m grateful for the opportunity,”
TV & VIDEOS
