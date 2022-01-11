Boys basketball roundup: Connor Coombs scores 22 in leading Edgerton boys basketball team past Clinton

CLINTON

Senior guard Connor Coombs scored 18 of his 22 points in the first half Monday night, staking his Edgerton High School boys basketball team to a comfortable halftime lead on its way to a 67-48 victory over Clinton in Rock Valley Conference play.

Sophomore Preston Schaffner added 15 points for Edgerton (4-7 overall, 2-5 Rock Valley). The Crimson Tide opened a 40-19 halftime lead over the Cougars (2-10, 1-7).

Peyton Bingham scored 14 points and Reagan Flickinger 13 for Clinton.

EDGERTON (67)

Kistins 0-1-1, Hazeltine 1-1-3, Zellmer 1-0-3, Coombs 7-4-22, Hanson 1-4-6, Schaffner 6-2-15, Schuman 1-2-4, Fox 1-2-4, Langer 1-1-3, Appel 2-2-6. Totals 21-19-67.

CLINTON (48)

Espinoza 1-6-8, Pey. Bingham 4-6-14, Greer 1-0-2, Pei. Bingham 2-2-6, Gill 1-1-3, Flickinger 6-0-13, Aceves 0-2-2. Totals 15-17-46.

Halftime—Edgerton 40, Clinton 19. 3-point goals—Edgerton 6 (Coombs 4, Zellmer, Schaffner), Clinton 1 (Flickinger). Free throws missed—Edgerton 11, Clinton 7. Total fouls—Edgerton 19, Clinton 22. Technical foul—Coombs.

Delavan-Darien 74, Jefferson 39—Sophomore forward Cameron Lumkes scored 21 points and senior Erik Cesarz added 12 to carry the host Comets (6-6) to a nonconference victory over the Eagles (0-12). Delavan-Darien opened a 39-20 halftime lead.

JEFFERSON (39)

Tully 0-1-1, Kammer 1-0-3, Ganser 3-0-8, Neitzel 5-1-12, Steies 1-2-4, P. Phillips 1-1-3, Krueger 1-0-2, Devine 2-0-4, Butina 1-0-2. Totals 15-5-29.

DELAVAN-DARIEN (74)

Beles 3-0-6, Mortlock 1-0-2, Morris 3-0-8, Janssen 4-0-9, Jordan 3-1-7, Lumkes 9-2-21, Wimer 1-0-2, Cesarz 6-0-12. Totals 33-4-74.

Halftime—Delavan-Darien 39, Jefferson 20. 3-point goals—Jefferson 4 (Ganser 2, Kammer, Neitzel), Delavan-Darien 4 (Morris 2, Janssen, Lumkes). Missed free throws—Jefferson 6, Delavan-Darien 1. Total fouls—Jefferson 12, Delavan-Darien 16.

Parkview 29, Burlington Catholic Central 25, OT—Trey Oswald scored eight of his 13 points in the second half and overtime, including a pair of free throws in the extra period, to help the host Vikings rally from a 14-13 halftime deficit to beat the Hilltoppers.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL (25)

Kren 4-0-9, Robson 2-0-6, Pedone 1-0-3, Dietzel 0-1-1, Miles 2-2-6. Totals 10-3-25.

PARKVIEW (29)

Brown 1-0-3, Oswald 4-4-13, Flood-Elyofi 1-0-2, Klitzman 3-0-6, Pomplin 1-3-5. Totals 10-7-29.

Halftime—Catholic Central 14, Parkview 13. Regulation—25-25. 3-point goals—Catholic Central 4 (Robson 2, Kren, Pedone), Parkview 2 (Brown, Oswald). Free throws missed—Catholic Central 7, Parkview 4. Total fouls—Catholic Central 9, Parkview 11.