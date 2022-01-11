ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgerton, WI

Boys basketball roundup: Connor Coombs scores 22 in leading Edgerton boys basketball team past Clinton

By Gazette staff
 6 days ago

CLINTON

Senior guard Connor Coombs scored 18 of his 22 points in the first half Monday night, staking his Edgerton High School boys basketball team to a comfortable halftime lead on its way to a 67-48 victory over Clinton in Rock Valley Conference play.

Sophomore Preston Schaffner added 15 points for Edgerton (4-7 overall, 2-5 Rock Valley). The Crimson Tide opened a 40-19 halftime lead over the Cougars (2-10, 1-7).

Peyton Bingham scored 14 points and Reagan Flickinger 13 for Clinton.

EDGERTON (67)

Kistins 0-1-1, Hazeltine 1-1-3, Zellmer 1-0-3, Coombs 7-4-22, Hanson 1-4-6, Schaffner 6-2-15, Schuman 1-2-4, Fox 1-2-4, Langer 1-1-3, Appel 2-2-6. Totals 21-19-67.

CLINTON (48)

Espinoza 1-6-8, Pey. Bingham 4-6-14, Greer 1-0-2, Pei. Bingham 2-2-6, Gill 1-1-3, Flickinger 6-0-13, Aceves 0-2-2. Totals 15-17-46.

Halftime—Edgerton 40, Clinton 19. 3-point goals—Edgerton 6 (Coombs 4, Zellmer, Schaffner), Clinton 1 (Flickinger). Free throws missed—Edgerton 11, Clinton 7. Total fouls—Edgerton 19, Clinton 22. Technical foul—Coombs.

Delavan-Darien 74, Jefferson 39—Sophomore forward Cameron Lumkes scored 21 points and senior Erik Cesarz added 12 to carry the host Comets (6-6) to a nonconference victory over the Eagles (0-12). Delavan-Darien opened a 39-20 halftime lead.

JEFFERSON (39)

Tully 0-1-1, Kammer 1-0-3, Ganser 3-0-8, Neitzel 5-1-12, Steies 1-2-4, P. Phillips 1-1-3, Krueger 1-0-2, Devine 2-0-4, Butina 1-0-2. Totals 15-5-29.

DELAVAN-DARIEN (74)

Beles 3-0-6, Mortlock 1-0-2, Morris 3-0-8, Janssen 4-0-9, Jordan 3-1-7, Lumkes 9-2-21, Wimer 1-0-2, Cesarz 6-0-12. Totals 33-4-74.

Halftime—Delavan-Darien 39, Jefferson 20. 3-point goals—Jefferson 4 (Ganser 2, Kammer, Neitzel), Delavan-Darien 4 (Morris 2, Janssen, Lumkes). Missed free throws—Jefferson 6, Delavan-Darien 1. Total fouls—Jefferson 12, Delavan-Darien 16.

Parkview 29, Burlington Catholic Central 25, OT—Trey Oswald scored eight of his 13 points in the second half and overtime, including a pair of free throws in the extra period, to help the host Vikings rally from a 14-13 halftime deficit to beat the Hilltoppers.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL (25)

Kren 4-0-9, Robson 2-0-6, Pedone 1-0-3, Dietzel 0-1-1, Miles 2-2-6. Totals 10-3-25.

PARKVIEW (29)

Brown 1-0-3, Oswald 4-4-13, Flood-Elyofi 1-0-2, Klitzman 3-0-6, Pomplin 1-3-5. Totals 10-7-29.

Halftime—Catholic Central 14, Parkview 13. Regulation—25-25. 3-point goals—Catholic Central 4 (Robson 2, Kren, Pedone), Parkview 2 (Brown, Oswald). Free throws missed—Catholic Central 7, Parkview 4. Total fouls—Catholic Central 9, Parkview 11.

