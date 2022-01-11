ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Tuesday Night Pix - 5 Plays!!! REGISTER NOW FOR SURVIVOR CONTEST!!!

hockeybuzz.com
 6 days ago

YTD 194-138-4 +98.86 Units(Season High) NHL SURVIVOR CONTEST, if you would like to enter please IM at hockeybuzz, it's easy to do. Just send me an IM to my user name Puckpix or post in the comment section as we are trying to gauge interest​​​! DEADLINE IS THIS FRIDAY TO PAY...

hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video: Ugly Fight During The Buccaneers vs. Eagles Game

Playoff football, humidity and alcohol doesn’t often equate to well-behaved fans. An ugly scene between Eagles and Buccaneers fans unfolded during Saturday’s NFC Playoff battle. In a disturbing video, several Buccaneers fans are seen walloping on a helpless Eagles. Stadium security eventually gets involved to break up the...
NFL
hockeybuzz.com

Saturday Pix - 8 evening plays!(updated for 1030pm starts)

Sorry folks for not being to get up a blog yesterday on the 3 games. I had many of you message looking for my picks, apologies. Work was insane for me so I was unable to get up my info. At least it happened for a small card as we got 13 games tonight! Looks like a lot of totals have dropped back down to 5.5 after a crazy run of almost every game at 6 or even 6.5 in some cases.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Florida State
hockeybuzz.com

Sens at Oilers Gameday; Sens/Preds looking to make a trade?

First off, for the latest Sens updates, please follow me on Twitter at. The Ottawa Senators are fresh off an outstanding game in Calgary, as the Sens 2nd line got the job done offensively in their 4-1 win. Unlike their game back on New Year's Day in Toronto, the Sens didn't come out flat, it was the absolute opposite as Ottawa created turnovers and carried the play from puck drop. Unfortunately, they lost Connor Brown and Scott Sabourin to injury, while the Sens hope Tim Stutzle is able to return from the covid protocol list for tonight in Edmonton. It was great to see a complete team effort after the long layoff and after hearing all week how the Sens looked terrific in practice in terms of their pace and execution, it definitely carried to the game in Calgary. The one aspect that impressed me most with Ottawa in their win was how they played a game of initiate and dictate. This team has lacked an identity most of the season and if the Sens can duplicate this aspect on most nights, they will be in most of their games as they'll probably be playing every second night once their 11 games that were postponed get rescheduled.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

CBJ— Rumors On All the Rentals; Game Recap; All Star Zach

Lots of happenings since the last blog was written. Today is going to cover everything from the rentals and where they could be moved to at the deadline; previous games with Chicago and Carolina; preparing for tonight in Florida. Starting with the Rentals:. Max Domi: According to Elliotte Friedman of...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Different Story With The Same Result; MacKinnon & Makar Heading To Vegas

The storyline was different but the result was the same for the Colorado Avalanche's 4-3 SO win over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night. Colorado grabbed a quick 2-0 lead on goals from Mikko Rantanen and Tyson Jost. It felt like the beginning of a long night for the 'Yotes. That simply was not the case.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Pools##Hockeybuzz#Tb#Van Fl#Canucks#Chi Clb#Clb
hockeybuzz.com

Mighty Omega

The high-flying Ducks invade Chicago with a roster that boasts young phenoms Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry, and Jamie Drysdale. Don't focus on them too much as other up-and-comers -- Isac Lundestrom, Jacob Perreault, and Brayden Tracey -- can't be discounted. Don't forget Anaheim also has Mason McTavish who is back in juniors.
NHL
WTWO/WAWV

Carpenter wins Play of the Night

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute North’s Bryson Carpenter wins Play of the Night. Carpenter comes up clutch for the Patriots as the keep The Shoe, 38-32.
NFL
hockeybuzz.com

Struggling to score, Canucks fall to 0-3-0 after matinee loss to the Canes

Saturday, January 15: Carolina Hurricanes 4 - Vancouver Canucks 1. Sunday, January 16: Vancouver Canucks at Washington Capitals - 10 a.m. PT. Bruce Boudreau's hope for a .500 road trip is now officially out the window. The Vancouver Canucks dropped their third straight game on Saturday, with a 4-1 loss...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

The Habs Ever Evolving Line-Up

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. The Canadiens’ next game will take place on Monday afternoon in Arizona, but for now, the team is still in Chicago, and it held a practice this morning. These were the lines and pairings used:
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
hockeybuzz.com

Rangers end five-game road trip with second straight win, 3-2 over Philly

The Rangers ended their five-game road trip, 3-2, by scoring a pair of goals in the third period to rally for a 3-2 win over the Flyers. New York trailed 2-1 before Filip Chytil scored the tying goal 37 seconds after the team fell behind Philadelphia. Chris Kreider did what CK20 does best, deflecting a shot past the goalie for his 24th marker of the season less than three minutes later. The Blueshirts were able to withstand a Flyers push to earn the win. The Blueshirts are off until Wednesday when they face the Maple Leafs.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Cats Look To Continue Hot Streak Against CBJ

Here with a quick hit because it’s a fast turn around for the Cats as they take on the Bluejackets tonight after crushing the Stars 7-1 yesterday. If the Panthers can maintain that kind of play, it’s going to be tough for any team to compete with them. That win was a demonstration in dominance and it was very fun to watch.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Monday pix - 8 Plays! (UPDATED)

DET/BUFF - 1pm EST - The Sabres are still without 4 goalies and are reeling from injuries. The Wings won the front end of the home and home 4-0. Detroit is off until Friday at home vs. Dallas. Total is set at 5.5, Detroit struggles to win let alone score on the road, no lean on the total 5.5, slight lean to Detroit -135.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Flyers Gameday: 1-15-22 vs NYR; Phantoms Point Streak at Nine

Interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (13-16-7) will host Gerard Gallant's New York Rangers (24-10-4) on Saturday evening. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET (NBCSP, 93.3 WMMR). Winless in their last six matches (0-4-2), the Flyers enter this game coming off a 3-2 road...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Podcast Sunday – The Leafs Convo and Off The Post Radio

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. Russ Cohen · Off The Post Talking Russian Olympics, Coyotes, Leafs, Rangers, Isles. *******If you are interested in sponsorship or advertising your business in the Greater Toronto / Southern Ontario area on this column, please send a message for more information by clicking on the “Contact” button at the top of the page.*******
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Getting Ready for the Battle of the Bottom Feeders

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. The Canadiens are now in Arizona and practicing in readiness for tomorrow’s duel with the Coyotes. The same lines as yesterday were used at practice, which seems to indicate that Josh Anderson will be back in the line-up, which makes sense since he said he was 100% ready. As for Tyler Toffoli, Cedric Paquette and Lukas Vejdemo, they were all in blue, which means that they won’t be playing tomorrow.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Wrapup: Flyers Fall to Rangers, 3-2

Wrap: Flyers Fall to Rangers, 3-2 A winnable game against the Metro Division leading New York Rangers slipped through the Flyers' fingers on Saturday night as they dropped a 3-2 decision at the Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers stumbled out of the gates early, but eventually got going in a game that went to the third period tied at 1-1. After the Flyers' briefly took a 2-1 lead, the Rangers struck for two unanswered goals.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Jets Roster Nearing Full Health, 5 Players Return to Practice

The Winnipeg Jets practice has begun and there are many familiar faces back on the ice. Returning to the ice today from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, are Nathan Beaulieu, Ville Heinola, Kris Reichel, Nikolaj Ehlers and Logan Stanley. C.J Suess and Evgeny Svechnikov are not on the ice, and Logan...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy