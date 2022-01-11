Tuesday Night Pix - 5 Plays!!! REGISTER NOW FOR SURVIVOR CONTEST!!!

First off, for the latest Sens updates, please follow me on Twitter at. The Ottawa Senators are fresh off an outstanding game in Calgary, as the Sens 2nd line got the job done offensively in their 4-1 win. Unlike their game back on New Year's Day in Toronto, the Sens didn't come out flat, it was the absolute opposite as Ottawa created turnovers and carried the play from puck drop. Unfortunately, they lost Connor Brown and Scott Sabourin to injury, while the Sens hope Tim Stutzle is able to return from the covid protocol list for tonight in Edmonton. It was great to see a complete team effort after the long layoff and after hearing all week how the Sens looked terrific in practice in terms of their pace and execution, it definitely carried to the game in Calgary. The one aspect that impressed me most with Ottawa in their win was how they played a game of initiate and dictate. This team has lacked an identity most of the season and if the Sens can duplicate this aspect on most nights, they will be in most of their games as they'll probably be playing every second night once their 11 games that were postponed get rescheduled.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO