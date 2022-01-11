ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Letter: Capitol rioters misused Christian practices, symbols on Jan. 6

By Gary Peluso-Verdend, Tulsa
 6 days ago

Christian practices and symbols were used by persons who invaded the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The cross was displayed along with a gallows. Persons knelt in prayer before engaging in violent action. The name of Jesus...

The Independent

Capitol rioter claims she is being scapegoated like ‘the Jews in Germany’

An imprisoned Capitol rioter who tweeted that her “white skin” would save her from jail has outrageously claimed she is being persecuted like “Jews in Germany”.Texas real estate agent Jenna Ryan, 51, told NBC News in an interview just before she began a 60-day prison sentence that she was being unfairly victimised.“They’re making fun of my skin colour. They’re calling me an ‘insurrection Barbie’.“They have no idea who I am as a person, what my beliefs are, what I’ve been through, who I am,” she told the network.“And so, that is the epitome of a scapegoat. Just like they did...
PROTESTS
BBC

Capitol riot: What happened to these rioters?

On 6 January, 2021, people around the United States were shocked by images coming from the US Capitol. The pictures - many of which were captured by news agency photojournalists on hand to document the vote certifying Joe Biden's electoral win - depicted rioters trespassing in government offices, or roaming the Senate chamber, or assaulting police officers.
PROTESTS
dallassun.com

Jail might be radicalizing Capitol rioter even further, son says

Since outing his father to the FBI, Jackson Reffitt says his family has been broken apart. Guy Reffitt, one of numerous people facing charges stemming from the January 6 Capitol riot, may be ?more enthusiastic? about his actions thanks to his time behind bars, his son has said. Jackson Reffitt,...
PROTESTS
TheDailyBeast

Rep. Raskin: Jan. 6 Rioters Called Capitol ‘Lost and Found’ for Forgotten Phones

Among the angry mob who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 were a smattering of rioters who exulted in occupying Senate Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s office for a spell. A subset of this group mistakenly left behind phones, purses, and other items—and proceeded to call into Pelosi’s office the next day to inquire if their property might be waiting for them in the building’s “lost and found,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) told Insider. “The officers quickly got on the phone and said, yeah, just give us your name, your address, your social, you know, and we’ll tie up these loose ends,” Raskin told the outlet. “But what’s so fascinating to me about that there really were people who felt as if they had been summoned to Washington by the president… They didn’t have any kind of subtle understanding of the separation of powers. They just thought that the number one person in the U.S. government had invited them to be there, and therefore they had a right.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTOP

Where we are with cases against the accused Capitol rioters

As the one-year anniversary of the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 arrives, hundreds of cases against the 613 men and 91 women charged that day continue to slowly move through D.C. courts. “The D.C. courts have never had this many cases in their docket history, in a...
PROTESTS
WacoTrib.com

Robert Baird: Capitol rioters ignorant of Founders’ aims

The anniversary of the January 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by citizens refusing to accept the outcome of a presidential election takes me back more than 20 years. On the morning of Sept. 12, 2001, I was walking across the Baylor University campus with a faculty friend. We were quiet, sobered by thoughts of the previous day’s burning Pentagon and collapsing Twin Towers.
PROTESTS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Four more US Capitol rioters plead guilty

Four people pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the January 6, 2021, US Capitol riot, adding to the ever-growing number of defendants who have accepted responsibility for their part in the attack. So far, 25% of the over 720 Capitol riot defendants have pleaded guilty to federal charges, most of...
PROTESTS
newsy.com

Deciphering The Symbols Of The Jan. 6 Insurrection

There are photos and videos etched in our minds, but take a look a little closer and you'll see more than just crowds on those steps and in those halls on Jan. 6. People were wearing symbols and waving flags that scream silent messages all on their own. Laura Scofield...
PROTESTS
WTOP

WTOP Capitol Hill reporter recalls the imminent threat of rioters on Jan. 6

Nearly a year ago, there was danger all around us as a marauding mob broke into the U.S. Capitol, intent on halting the peaceful transfer of presidential power. Initially, as I reported from the Capitol on the certification of Electoral College results from the 2020 presidential election, I had no idea how close the threat really was.
WASHINGTON, DC
Tulsa World

Letter: On anniversary of Jan. 6 Capitol riot, where was the GOP?

While watching the insurrection anniversary, I had to ask myself, when are the Republicans going to give a damn? Only two Republicans attended: U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney. Over 30 years ago, I took an oath to defend the Constitution and protect America...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Garland: "No higher priority" than holding Capitol rioters accountable

Attorney General Merrick Garland gave an update on the Justice Department's investigation into the Capitol riot during a press conference Wednesday, emphasizing that the department has "no higher priority" than holding those accountable responsible. Why it matters: Garland noted that the investigation into the events of Jan. 6, 2021, has...
WASHINGTON, DC
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Conspiracy-addled Jan. 6 rioters are just being played

Regarding "Recalling Jan. 6: A national day of infamy, half remembered" (Jan. 5): I feel nothing but sympathy for the people who attacked the Capitol. I still want them to be held accountable, but I feel sorry for them. Human beings are programmed to see patterns and respond to them....
PROTESTS
The Citizens Voice

Supporters ask judge to go easy on Capitol rioter

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Andrea Dechenne Bergman. Friends and family want a federal judge to show mercy in sentencing Michael Rusyn, the Olyphant volunteer firefighter who pleaded guilty to demonstrating illegally inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. In letters and...
PROTESTS
Slate

The Capitol Rioters, A Year Later

The Justice Department’s criminal investigation into the January 6th insurrection is unprecedented. More than 700 rioters face charges, and federal prosecutors are still adding names to the pile. As cases work their way through the courts, judges are sparring over the proper approach to sentencing rioters. How do you hold an individual responsible for a collective event?
PROTESTS

