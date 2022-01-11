ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Oregon holds off Oregon State late, earns a 78-76 road win

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Eric Williams Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left and Oregon held on...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Conference#Ap#Ducks#Beavers
Roll 'Bama Roll

Postgame thread: Mississippi State 78, Alabama 76

Alabama went to Starkville badly needing a win following two straight losses, but unfortunately came up just short, falling by a 78-76 score. The first half was mostly more of the same from Alabama. They didn’t play much defense but, while not shooting particularly well outside, managed to put 41 points on the board to take a four point lead into the break. The Tide again allowed too many offensive boards with six in the first 20 minutes, but to their credit they countered with eight of their own, led by Keon Ellis’ four. James Rojas got his first action of the season and, while he didn’t fill up the stat sheet, seemed to provide some needed toughness and a spark.
STARKVILLE, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Jackson-Davis leads Indiana to rare road win

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 23 points and 12 rebounds for his fourth straight double-double and Indiana defeated Nebraska 78-71 on Monday night, a rare road win for the Hoosiers. The win was the first on the road for the Hoosiers, who had lost their first four...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy