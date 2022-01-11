Column: Lack of trust is a danger to us all

“I wouldn’t allow a Republican to enter my home.” “Around here, a Democrat is no different than a child molester.” “Anything Blacks want, I’m against.”. These are statements I’ve personally heard or recently read. They are a measure of just how deeply distrustful and angry our nation has...
One year after the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump, six out of 10 Americans believe the country's democracy is in danger of collapse, according to a poll released Wednesday.
Seventy-six percent of those surveyed in the poll by Quinnipiac University said they think political instability in the United States is a bigger danger than foreign threats.
A majority of those polled -- 58 percent -- said they think the nation's democracy is in danger of collapse. Thirty-seven percent disagreed.
Fifty-three percent meanwhile said they expect political divisions in the country to worsen over their lifetime.
The fact that we rank low in trust should surprise no one. Our political partisanship, in particular, is so evident as not to be a matter of dispute. There are ways to rebuild trust. In a classic psychological study, social psychologists Muzafer and Carolyn Sherif divided 22 11-year-old boys into two groups and assigned them into separate cabins unbeknownst to each other. The researchers were interested in examining whether deep personal divisions can reverse. Each group spent the first week undergoing an environment to build internal cohesiveness.
At this time of tremendous national polarization, it might seem counterintuitive to turn to religious freedom for guidance on how to overcome the deep cleavages in American society. The introduction of religion might provoke thoughts of disagreement, conflict, and division, or seem like the last place we should look for solutions.
As we end an amazing year, 2022 is on the horizon. Yes, we are living through a horrible pandemic, but I am hopeful our lives will improve before they get worse. As people are making new year’s resolutions, I’d like to focus more on what I hope for during 2022. My list is big, bold, and mildly attainable. In my personal life, I have decided to focus on mental resets from time to time, during which I reevaluate my view on the country and look at ways to make things better for my family and others. Next year, I want to see more civility and less fighting. I want to see more family bonding and less bickering. I also want our country to focus more on the family values of respect, taking care of one another, valuing the opinions of others, and protecting our communities.
As the head of Bridges, which sponsors 25 ministries in six states, I’ve seen our local leaders learn how to live and function during a dangerous malady which is impacting millions of people. But I don’t mean COVID-19; I mean the PTSD that results from it. And it’s...
Today’s entry: You’ve reported younger voters are the least approving of Biden. As you’ve stated this doesn’t automatically make them conservatives but may make them persuadable. One of the biggest obstacles in winning over hearts and minds, in my view, has been an ever-increasing reliance on the government over the years. Is there any evidence that it’s not just Biden that younger voters are unhappy with, but the government generally?
While most of the South experienced large population gains last year, Mississippi continues to be on the wrong side of population changes. According to new Census data from July 1, 2020 through July 1, 2021, a net of 4,246 Mississippians moved to other states. When we factor in natural causes (births and deaths), that loss increases to almost 7,000.
From the inaugural platform, President Joe Biden saw American sickness on two fronts — a disease of the national spirit and the one from the rampaging coronavirus — and he saw hope, because leaders always must see that.“End this uncivil war,” he implored Americans on Jan. 20, 2021. Of the pathogen, he said: “We can overcome this deadly virus." Neither malady has abated. For Biden, it's been a year of lofty ambitions grounded by the unrelenting pandemic, a tough hand in Congress, a harrowing end to a foreign war and rising fears for the future of democracy itself. Biden...
On one level, the story of President Biden's first year is a simple one: Americans feel worse about the pandemic and economy than they did earlier in his term, and his ratings have suffered for it. On another level, it's a little more nuanced: they do not exclusively blame his policies, but they do demand more attention to inflation just the same; there are many reasons the pandemic is seen as bad, but confusing information stands out as a factor that is hurting views of his handling of it.
On this Martin Luther King holiday, we should heed Dr. King's prophetic reminder that "the vote is the most powerful instrument ever devised by human beings for breaking down injustice and destroying the terrible walls which imprison people because they are different from others."
I know someone who is amazing at puzzles. I know someone else with perfect pitch, who can accurately sight read a piece of music they’re seeing for the first time. I know others who can teach and explain very complex things in ways that even I can understand. We are all made differently. This shouldn’t surprise us. We each have our own gifts and skills and, whether they are an innate quality in us or come by a lot of practice (or both), we recognize that we each are unique and have a part to play in community.
During the holidays, we often receive updates from friends and family. They describe the ups and downs of life, but sometimes they cause us to reflect on things that are important. One holiday message came from a friend who is one of the world’s top experts on measuring risk. We...
Being Black in America means getting desensitized to a lot of things. When I first watched the video of George Floyd dying as his neck was being pressed down by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin for nearly nine minutes, I felt an unquenchable rage. I wanted justice. Ever since I...
As inflation continues to surge among rising cases of Omicron, the third stimulus checks round seem to have done little to save people from financial distress. With decreasing avenues of income, people are now hoping that the government sends in more aid in the form of the fourth round of stimulus checks. Being hit the hardest amid the pandemic due to limited income, senior citizens are also among the people pushing for stimulus payments for themselves.
