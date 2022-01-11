Column: Lack of trust is a danger to us all

As we end an amazing year, 2022 is on the horizon. Yes, we are living through a horrible pandemic, but I am hopeful our lives will improve before they get worse. As people are making new year’s resolutions, I’d like to focus more on what I hope for during 2022. My list is big, bold, and mildly attainable. In my personal life, I have decided to focus on mental resets from time to time, during which I reevaluate my view on the country and look at ways to make things better for my family and others. Next year, I want to see more civility and less fighting. I want to see more family bonding and less bickering. I also want our country to focus more on the family values of respect, taking care of one another, valuing the opinions of others, and protecting our communities.

11 DAYS AGO