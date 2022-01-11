High School Hoops Insider, Jan. 11

Baldwyn's Preston Ward. Thomas Wells | Buy at PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

GAME TO WATCH

Pine Grove at Baldwyn boys

(7:30 p.m. today)

• Breakdown: Baldwyn (12-2), ranked No. 7 by the Daily Journal, is fresh off a Prentiss County Tournament title, which it won by stunning Booneville on Saturday. The Bearcats open Division 1-2A play tonight against Pine Grove (10-6), which is looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

• Leaders – Pine Grove: G Carson Rowland 19.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 4.7 apg; G Jack Hudson 10.7 ppg. Baldwyn: F Joel Barber 12.4 ppg, 8.5 rpg; C Preston Ward 15.2 ppg, 10.3 rpg.

• Coach speak: “Pine Grove is without a doubt one of the better teams in the area. They’re a challenge because they’re talented at all five spots and they’re well-coached.” – Baldwyn coach Jason McKay

WHAT ELSE TO WATCH

• No. 8 Pontotoc (9-8, 5-0) visits No. 10 New Albany (14-3, 2-2) in a 2-4A boys battle. Pontotoc won the first meeting on Dec. 7 by a score of 84-69. … The Union County Tournament begins Thursday at Myrtle. West Union’s girls and Ingomar’s boys are the defending champs.

Brad Locke