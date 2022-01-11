ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes vies for Ron Johnson’s U.S. Senate seat

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson has just announced he is breaking his term limits pledge and...

Steven Northcott
6d ago

MSDNC backing another Liberal for Senate will fail miserably as does everything they do.Johnson will be reelected in a landslide over any DumbocRat without the voter fraud scheme in place again.

Rowdy Yates
6d ago

Doesn't msnbc have anything better to do than come to Wisconsin to - Chase jury busses to intimidate jurors ? Spread hate & division ? Tell people how to think ? 🤔 Nice try to tell me who to vote for from 1,000 miles away.

