Justin Wong's most famous defeat happened at EVO 2004, but it probably feels like just yesterday for the professional fighting game player. Of course, that's because it really did happen once again! During a Twitch stream, Wong was playing as Chun-Li, about to defeat Ken in Street Fighter III: Third Strike, before getting parried multiple times and defeated, just as he was during 2004's famous EVO Moment 37. Back then, Wong was defeated by Daigo Umehara in what has come to be known as one of the most memorable moments in esports, but yesterday, his opponent was Capge, another popular fighting game enthusiast. It really is shocking how similar the circumstances are!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO