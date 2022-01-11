ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Payne County, OK

Jury selection begins in murder case stemming from fatal 2019 collision

By Ashlynd Huffman ahuffman@stwnewspress.com
The News Press
 7 days ago
Multiple agencies respond to the scene of a fatal collision near Yale in November 2019. Beau Simmons/Stillwater News Press

Payne County jurors will return to the courthouse Tuesday to continue the jury selection process in the fatal collision case against Tommy McClendon Jr, 26, of Drumright.

McClendon was charged with first-degree murder or the alternative of first-degree manslaughter in connection to the double fatality collision that killed Floyd Margason Jr., 77, of Stillwater, and Shelayna Renea Knott, 28, of Orlando. The fatal crash happened in 2019, the day before Thanksgiving, at the intersection of Norfolk Road and Highway 51.

Earlier reporting by the News Press said McClendon was fleeing from law enforcement in a stolen truck before the collision. It was also alleged McClendon fled the collision scene but was later captured.

Since his arrest, he has been in the Payne County Jail without bond.

After several trial dates scheduled and all of them being stricken for different reasons, McClendon started his jury trial Monday morning.

The selection process is typically the first day of the trial, but it is now going into Tuesday.

Defense counsel Royce Hobbs represents McClendon. He often asked the prospective jurors their initial reaction to hearing this would be a murder trial.

Most replied they were shocked.

The State of Oklahoma is represented by Kevin Etherington, a Payne County Assistant District Attorney who typically is the prosecutor for most murder cases in the county.

Since 90% of the state’s witnesses are law enforcement, Etherington asked each person’s stance on police scrutiny.

“It’s OK if you have an opinion. We just need to know now,” he said to one of the 12 people sitting in the jury box.

Another heavily discussed topic at jury selection is the punishment range. McClendon could serve the rest of his life in prison with the possibility of parole – which is 45 years, or without parole, which means he will live out his natural life in prison.

Some prospective jurors said they were relieved this wasn’t a death penalty case.

Hobbs reminded them there is a third option for “punishment,” which is not guilty.

“He’s presumed innocent … he doesn’t have to prove a thing,” Hobbs said.

Judge Phillip Corley dismissed the prospective jurors close to 5 p.m. Monday with several more opportunities for jurors to be dismissed by either defense counsel Hobbs or Etherington. They still have several more jurors to get through before the final 12 will be chosen with two alternates.

Court will resume at 9 a.m.

The News Press

Stillwater, OK
