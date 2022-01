QR codes are incredibly annoying to deal with, but for a lot of people, they’re essential. They can be found basically anywhere, and there have been loads of times where I have struggled on different devices to figure out how to scan a QR code quickly on my phone. Typically the stock camera app is where you’ll find a QR code scanner, but sometimes, I have to launch Google Lens manually and do it that way. Now, according to a report, Android 13 will make it easier than ever to scan them — and straight from your lock screen, no less.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO