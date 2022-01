For years, OnePlus users have bemoaned the fact that in order to get reliable pictures, you would need to side-load GCam or perform a bunch of edits after the photo was taken. Last year, the company began attempting to rectify those concerns as it announced a major partnership with Hasselblad. The OnePlus 9 Pro was a bit too far along in the timeline to warrant any meaningful changes, but now that a year has passed, OnePlus is showing off what the OnePlus 10 Pro will be able to produce in part due to the Hasselblad partnership.

