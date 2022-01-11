ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chili Bowl Results: January 10, 2022

By Shane Walters
Racing News
Racing News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Indoor dirt race results from night one of the Chili Bowl Nationals. Tonight, the Chili Bowl Nationals opens with night one. The field of nearly 400 dirt midgets has been split into 5 separate preliminary shows. Points are collected every time they touch the track and those points will pay off...

