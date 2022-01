Life begins at 50, or so they say, but whether you plan to keep working for decades or hang up your tie at 55, it’s a good time to take stock of your retirement savings. With just five years to go until your personal pension is unlocked, it is important to make sure it is invested wisely. The way you invest will be largely determined by when and how you plan to draw on those savings.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO