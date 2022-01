In 2019, Beth Diana Smith’s second-floor washing machine wreaked havoc on her New Jersey home. “It created a lot of chaos,” she recalls. A leaky pipe caused serious water damage: Her downstairs wood floors were ruined and she had to replace parts of her ceilings and walls. But even after those essential repairs, the interior designer never felt like her wall-to-wall carpeting upstairs fully recovered from the accident, particularly in her office space, which is also located on the second level. The One Room Challenge was the perfect excuse for Smith to focus on improving her work zone, making it a space where she actually wants to take calls and review samples for client projects. Naturally the dingy floor covering (which also seemed to be making her seasonal allergies worse) was one of the first things to go during the start of the eight-week reno.

