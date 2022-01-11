ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Wins 2022 CFP Championship: Celebration Highlights and Twitter Reaction

By Doric Sam
Behind a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes by quarterback Stetson Bennett and a late pick-six by Kelee Ringo, the Georgia Bulldogs won their first national championship since 1980 and third in program history by defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 on Monday. UGA4EVER 🐶<br><br>Georgia wins the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NationalChampionship?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NationalChampionship</a> <a...

