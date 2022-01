Seth Glenn excels on the football field and wrestling mat, but it's a future as a pilot that has him most excited.Often, the best things don't come easy. Sherwood's Seth Glenn understands that. The senior wrestler is 19-0 after pinning his Newberg opponent in last week's dual meet versus the Tigers, and a season removed from a third-place finish at both the Pacific Conference district championships and the 6A state wrestling championships last spring. But despite his success, and a rich family tradition, this Bowmen standout knows it's the work, not the results that have made him who he is...

55 MINUTES AGO