Language is power in 'Beasts of a Little Land'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a historical landslide election two years ago. But now he's fighting for his political life. A little more than two years ago, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a historical landslide election. Today, he's fighting for his political life. Now, the problem is parties, not the political kind, the really fun kind. More specifically, his office, No. 10 Downing Street, is accused of throwing a number of parties, even as such gatherings were banned by the very pandemic rules Johnson's own government created. NPR's Frank Langfitt is outside No. 10 Downing Street in London. Frank, remind us briefly, how did Johnson fall so far so fast?
