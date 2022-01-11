ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Language is power in 'Beasts of a Little Land'

NPR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuhea Kim's debut novel, Beasts of a Little Land, is about Korea's decades-long fight for independence and the lives it...

www.npr.org

NPR

Jabari Asim on his latest novel 'Yonder' and the power of historical fiction

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Jabari Asim about his new novel "Yonder." It's about the relationships and experiences of a group of enslaved people in the antebellum South. In the new novel "Yonder," the Stolen live in the antebellum South. They live under the rule of their tyrannical captor, a man named Cannonball Greene, who is referred to as a thief. They work in the plantation fields of Placid Hall during the day. And at night, they think about philosophy and love and freedom. The story is told from the perspective of multiple enslaved men and women. There's William, his love Margaret, Zander, who is trying to teach himself to fly, and Ransom, a preacher. "Yonder" is written by Jabari Asim, who joins us now. Hi. Welcome to the program.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
nintendosoup.com

Kirby And The Forgotten Land File Size And Supported Languages Revealed

Nintendo has revealed the file size and supported languages for Kirby And the Forgotten Land. According to the game’s official store page, Kirby And the Forgotten Land requires 5.8GB of space, and supports “Japanese, English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Korean, Dutch and Chinese” language options. Notably, the...
VIDEO GAMES
NPR

The Isle of Rum needed a population boost so they took applications. This guy made the cut

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with Alex Mumford, who moved to the Isle of Rum in the Scottish Hebrides as a part of the island chain's efforts to boost its population. The Isle of Rum is a remote place in the Hebrides, a chain of islands off the coast of Scotland. It has beautiful, deserted beaches, a castle originally built as a hunting lodge and a lot of deer. Rum's human population recently nearly doubled from fewer than two dozen people to about 40 today. That's thanks to a campaign to encourage newcomers. Several hundred applications poured in, and four families made the cut. Among them were Alex Mumford and his partner, Buffy Cracknell. And Alex is on the line with us from the Isle of Rum itself. Hi, Alex.
JOBS
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
IFLScience

Why Is 666 The "Number Of The Beast"?

It’s the sum of all the numbers on a Roulette wheel, which is nice. For number nerds, it’s a double triangle number, which is pretty cool, and it’s also equal to the sum of the squares of the first seven prime numbers – try it!. But...
RELIGION
studyfinds.org

Rocks found in Greenland reveal Earth was once covered in an ocean of magma

CAMBRIDGE, England — Earth was nothing more than a giant ocean of lava 3.6 billion years ago, according to new research. The planet’s oldest rocks show that the planet’s magma sea was hundreds of miles deep and stretched across Earth’s surface. The rocks also contain the earliest evidence of microbial life and plate tectonics.
EARTH SCIENCE
The Independent

‘Covid was no joke’: AOC shares photos of her virus battle

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced that she had contracted Covid-19 in an Instagram post on Saturday, explaining that she has experienced debilitating symptoms even given the added protection provided by her vaccine.In the post she shared similar frustrations to many Americans, especially progressives, since the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) shifted its guidance to encourage those infected with Covid to return to work less than a week after first testing positive. The congresswoman’s office stated that she received two doses of the vaccine previously, and also received her booster late last year.The New Yorker noted that supposedly “mild” symptoms were...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wrir.org

foreign language punk

Tonight on Punk’s not Dead: 2 hours of foreign language punk. Curated especially for the neo-nazi edge-lord bro that calls my show to complain every time a track is not in english… but you can listen, too. @pndwrir. Show Archive. Play show / Add show to playlist. Playlist:
MUSIC
NPR

'The End Of Burnout' and the changing nature of how we work

NPR's Michel Martin talks with Jonathan Malesic, author of The End Of Burnout, about the changing nature of work since the start of the pandemic. The numbers tell the story. According to a Labor Department report released last week, 4.5 million Americans quit or changed jobs in November, and that's higher than at any other time on record. And while a lot of attention has been given to so-called knowledge workers - people leaving in search of more fulfillment or something more in line with their true desires - it turns out the biggest churn happened among restaurant and bar workers, retail workers, hospitality workers and other jobs which typically offer lower wages.
RETAIL
NPR

Before you open the calorie counter, consider the role of diet culture

Last year, half of all New Year's resolutions in the U.S. were based on fitness and nearly half were based on weight loss. NPR's Life Kit takes a look at diet culture. We're two weeks into the new year, and I'm guessing at least a few of you set some goals for yourselves to achieve in 2022. When it comes to New Year's resolutions, a very popular goal traditionally has to do with losing weight. But before you break out that calorie counter, you might want to reevaluate the role that diet culture plays in your life and your language. Life Kit's Andee Tagle has more.
WEIGHT LOSS
NPR

How did Britain's Boris Johnson fall so far so fast?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a historical landslide election two years ago. But now he's fighting for his political life. A little more than two years ago, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a historical landslide election. Today, he's fighting for his political life. Now, the problem is parties, not the political kind, the really fun kind. More specifically, his office, No. 10 Downing Street, is accused of throwing a number of parties, even as such gatherings were banned by the very pandemic rules Johnson's own government created. NPR's Frank Langfitt is outside No. 10 Downing Street in London. Frank, remind us briefly, how did Johnson fall so far so fast?
POLITICS
NPR

News brief: Texas synagogue standoff, COVID surge, Boris Johnson woes

The FBI has identified the British man it says took hostages at a Texas synagogue. The pace of omicron infections may be subsiding. Britain's prime minister is fighting for his political life. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Why did a gunman attack a Texas synagogue over the weekend?. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The...
TEXAS STATE
NPR

20 years in, what's next for Guantanamo Bay and the 39 prisoners still there

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Karen Greenberg, director of the Center on National Security at Fordham University School, about the future of the U.S. military court and prison at Guantanamo Bay. SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:. The U.S. military court and prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, tend to be forgotten places. Last...
MILITARY

