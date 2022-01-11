Language is power in 'Beasts of a Little Land'

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Jabari Asim about his new novel "Yonder." It's about the relationships and experiences of a group of enslaved people in the antebellum South. In the new novel "Yonder," the Stolen live in the antebellum South. They live under the rule of their tyrannical captor, a man named Cannonball Greene, who is referred to as a thief. They work in the plantation fields of Placid Hall during the day. And at night, they think about philosophy and love and freedom. The story is told from the perspective of multiple enslaved men and women. There's William, his love Margaret, Zander, who is trying to teach himself to fly, and Ransom, a preacher. "Yonder" is written by Jabari Asim, who joins us now. Hi. Welcome to the program.

