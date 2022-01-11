ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sudie Crouch: A party fitting for a pup

By Sudie Crouch
Forsyth County News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLittle Miss Mia, in all her puppy wildness, turns 1 this month. In human years, she’s basically a first-grader, a spunky wild child too smart for her own good and with her own puppy ideas about what she should be able to do and get away with. “How...

hobokengirl.com

Rottweiler Pups Bashful, Happy, + Grumpy Are Ready to Be Adopted

Heigh-ho, heigh-ho, Bashful, Happy, and Grumpy are all looking for their forever homes. These adorable Rottweiler mix puppies are all from the same litter and are currently ten weeks old. They are good with kids six years old and up, as well as adults and other dogs. Along with loving to cuddle, these little balls of energy will keep you occupied all day with play. The ideal family for each of these sweet pups is one with experience with large breed dogs. Because these pups will grow to be large dogs, it is important that they go to families with the knowledge and confidence to socialize and train them properly. Read on to see these puppies and how to adopt them from Wise Animal Rescue.
PETS
warm1069.com

Meet Boomer – The Outgoing Pup

Hi there, my name is Boomer! I am an outgoing boy full of energy and love for life! I love running and playing and hanging out with my friends. I am an active guy looking to continue my active lifestyle, so I’m looking for a home with plenty to keep me busy!
PETS
naplesillustrated.com

Strut With Your Pups at Pets on Third

Spruce up your pooch for Pets on Third, January 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event brings together fashion, fun, and festively dressed pets and their owners along Third Street South in Old Naples with a noon parade. The tropical theme is Pets in Paradise. There will be prizes and a pet-related shopping market.
NAPLES, FL
InspireMore

These Delightfully Spoiled Pups Have Their Own Adorable Mansion.

We all know dogs deserve to be spoiled, but for most of us, that means an extra-cushy dog bed or a particularly juicy toy. This family goes way above and beyond that!. Their golden retrievers have their own dog house — or perhaps it would be more accurate to refer to it as a dog mansion. Complete with two floors and windows, this house offers these beloved pups comfort most animals can only dream of.
PETS
KAKE TV

Betty White the pup hoping to be adopted

HOUSTON — A 6-month-old Maltese-mix that was found on the streets of Houston and later named Betty White is a step closer to finding her forever home. KHOU reports Betty White the dog was found in the cold just days after actor Betty passed away. The Houston Humane Society took Betty White in, cleaned her up and put her on the adoption list.
HOUSTON, TX
petsplusmag.com

10 Healthy Dog Treats That Will Please Pups and Their People

WHETHER LEARNING NEW cues or simply being cute, dogs deserve tasty treats! Help pet parents offer a variety of healthy options with these products, from single-source proteins to functional-ingredient recipes. CLOUDSTARWag More Bark Less Meat Cravers Biscuits. Minimally processed protein biscuits have real beef and bits of beef jerky in...
PETS
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Dudley, a pup with fitness goals

Need someone to motivate you to stay active in the new year? Dudley may possibly be your new workout partner!. The 3-year-old pup loves treats, rope toys and has picked up on several tricks. Aside from being active, Dudley does well with other dogs. However, volunteers at Houston Humane Society...
HOUSTON, TX
WRDW-TV

#BettyWhiteChallenge: Adopt a pup in honor of the late actress

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday. The legendary actress captured the hearts of many during her decades-long career on hit shows like the Golden Girls. She passed away at age 99 on the last day of 2021. Since her passing, people have been...
AIKEN, SC
kbbi.org

Pup Found After Days in the Zero-Degree Cold

Every time there are firework celebrations, dogs have a propensity to hide from the scary noises. And sometimes, despite their owners’ best efforts, a pooch will get away. That happened to Megan Palma’s family dog Bruni, who disappeared from downtown on a very cold New Year’s Eve, prompting a frantic search that does have a happy ending.
CBS Sacramento

Betty White’s Love Of Animals Fuels Social Media Fundraising Trend Felt Locally

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – “Golden Girl” Betty White would have been 100 Monday. Betty White was well known for her iconic on-screen career, but it was her off-screen passion that’s led to a social media phenomenon. To commemorate that milestone, a social media trend is honoring White’s passion for helping animals. It’s called the “Betty White Challenge.” It asks people to donate $5 to an animal rescue organization in Betty White’s name Monday. There’s no doubt White was loved by many, but it was what she loved that will be her lasting legacy. In Sacramento, Bradshaw Animal Shelter held a fundraising raffle that gave away a prize pack containing, amongst other things, some Betty White-themed items. The money generated went to animals in need.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
kusi.com

Lovely the handsome pup is looking for a new home

RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – Lovely is a 12-weeks-old retriever blend male pup that currently weighs 7 pounds but is estimated to weigh 35-45 pounds. Handsome Lovely is already neutered and came from one of the Center’s partners in Central California with his two siblings. Visit the Helen...
RANCHO SANTA FE, CA
BBC

Scottish seal pup turns up at pub door near Bristol

An adventurous seal pup made its way from Scotland to the front door of a pub near Bristol. The lone pup made the 300-mile journey and turned up at The Old Lock and Weir in Hanham on Sunday. British Divers Marine Life Rescue Service attended to safely rescue the animal...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Crocodile found under school floorboards goes on display

A 120-year-old crocodile discovered under the floorboards of a school classroom in Wales has gone on display.The remains of the giant saltwater crocodile, which were found by workmen in June 2019, have been meticulously conserved.Pupils at Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Bodringallt in Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taf, arrived at school on Wednesday to view the new display after restoration of the skeleton was completed over Christmas.Rhondda Cynon Taf Council worked with Pure Conservation, a Welsh company with expertise in conservation for heritage collections, to restore the remains.An inspection of the crocodile’s bones by Pure Conservation dates it back to before the 1900s.A...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Photo of woman working at a cash-register with newborn baby horrifies the internet

An image of a woman working while taking care of her newborn has horrified people online.The photo has circulated on many social media platforms, including the antiwork Reddit forum.The Reddit user who posted the image said that they first found it on Facebook.“The other day, I was in BP and I saw this lady. She was the cashier. And she was taking care of her baby so patiently, so well, and so lovingly. All while working,” read the caption of the person who first posted the photo. She added that the woman was still able to do her job...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan pays heartfelt tribute to rarely seen mom

Michael Strahan took to social media to celebrate a special family occasion on Sunday with a series of rare photographs. The Good Morning America host commemorated his mother's birthday with several family pictures that featured the two of them. The sweet shots saw him pose happily alongside his mother, along...
CELEBRITIES
austinmonitor.com

Pandemic pups need foster homes ASAP

Omicron is causing all sorts of problems in the labor force, with restaurants closing their doors and flights being canceled as more workers are sidelined by Covid. Austin Pets Alive! is suffering from such a severe staffing shortage that the nonprofit issued an emergency bulletin begging community members to step up and provide foster homes for homeless dogs until APA’s staffing levels return to normal. As an APA spokesperson told KXAN Friday, the shelter is in “crisis mode” and welcomes aid from both new and approved fosters. Start by filling out this emergency dog foster matchmaking form. If you’re new to fostering, you’ll be asked to complete a foster application before you are matched with a mutt.
AUSTIN, TX

