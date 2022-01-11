Sudie Crouch: A party fitting for a pup

Heigh-ho, heigh-ho, Bashful, Happy, and Grumpy are all looking for their forever homes. These adorable Rottweiler mix puppies are all from the same litter and are currently ten weeks old. They are good with kids six years old and up, as well as adults and other dogs. Along with loving to cuddle, these little balls of energy will keep you occupied all day with play. The ideal family for each of these sweet pups is one with experience with large breed dogs. Because these pups will grow to be large dogs, it is important that they go to families with the knowledge and confidence to socialize and train them properly. Read on to see these puppies and how to adopt them from Wise Animal Rescue.

PETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO