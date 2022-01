TAMPA, Fla. — As the game clock expired, Tom Brady raised his arms in triumph along the sideline, whirled and tossed a football into the stands. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their jubilant 44-year-old quarterback took the first step on what they hope will be a journey back to the Super Bowl, dominating the Philadelphia Eagles 31-15 in a NFC wild-card playoff victory Sunday.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO