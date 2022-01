Spoilers ahead for the midseason premiere of Chicago P.D. in 2022, called “Home Safe.”. Chicago P.D. kicked off 2022 on a pretty sweet note with Ruzek picking Makayla up from school for Burgess, but things got a whole lot more sour for the Intelligence Unit with the abduction of a young girl. Burgess and Ruzek were a bit at odds over how involved he should be in Makayla’s life until they came to an agreement that was positively heartwarming… for a few moments, anyway, before the reveal that could lead to more heartbreak for Burgess. But there’s still hope that this storyline won’t end quite as tragically for her as some others have!

