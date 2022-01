Originally published Jan. 16, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –- Town Hall Brewery in Minneapolis will be temporarily shutting its doors to staff and customers for at least the next two weeks, beginning Sunday. Pete Rifakes, who opened Town Hall nearly 25 years ago, says the closure was made for business purposes. January is his slowest month, and the surge in COVID-19 cases is putting people at risk. “A lot of other factors make it easy to say hey, let’s sit back, take a pause,” Rifakes said. One such factor is the city of Minneapolis’ decision to mandate all bars and restaurants to ensure all customers...

