‘Chicago P.D.’ Fans Couldn’t Get Enough of One Former Character

Criminal Minds was one of the most iconic dramas of the 21st century. The chemistry and writing for the BAU team is what got so many folks all over the country hooked on the CBS drama. Even though the team underwent several changes in characters over the years, highlighted by Gideon and Hotch, the show maintained its popularity in large part because of how it all still worked with one another. Fans also loved solving cases with the BAU team every week. However, it’s fair to wonder which agent actually solved the most on the team over its 15-year run. Well, some Criminal Minds fans worked to decide which detective was best at solving cases. The answer is a bit of a mixture, according to some fans over on Reddit, but it’s between Garcia and Reid.

TV SERIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO