Body found in search for missing person

A body has been found in the search for a student who went missing during a family night out in Manchester.Charley Gadd, 20, had been enjoying a night out with his family at the Warehouse Project in central Manchester on 11 December. He was last spotted on CCTV outside the Royal Exchange Theatre heading towards St Anne’s Street. His family spent hours looking for him before reporting him missing.Greater Manchester Police have now said a body was found in the Manchester Ship Canal at 11.30am on Monday.The body has not yet been formally identified, but police believe it is thought...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO