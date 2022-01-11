ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Body found in search for missing person

INS News
 7 days ago

A body has been recovered from...

insnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
boreal.org

Update: Body of missing man found in Bayfield County

Foul play is not suspected in the death of a man who disappeared after dropping off a friend last week in northern Wisconsin. Searchers found a body of 30-year-old Arik Askelin in a wooded area of rural Bayfield County on Sunday afternoon. Askelin had last been seen at 11 p.m....
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
eastidahonews.com

Sister searches for answers after her brother’s body is found in a field

ST. ANTHONY — A sister is trying to solve a lot of questions as to how her brother’s body ended up in a Fremont County field on Christmas Day. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office announced last week that 30-year-old Juan Manuel Barragan-Martinez from Denver, Colorado was found in a rural field in the Parker area around 10 a.m. on Dec. 25. Someone reported finding him near 1900 East and 600 North.
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
Record-Courier

Missing skier's body found over weekend

The body of a skier missing since Christmas afternoon was located on Saturday near Northstar Ski Resort. Rory Angelotta was located by volunteers with Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue Team Inc and Nevada County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Both teams, with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Rnz New Zealand Headlines
q13fox.com

Body found in trunk at Graham auto yard ID’d as missing woman

GRAHAM, Wash. - The Pierce County Medical Examiner has identified the body that was found in a car’s trunk at a Graham auto yard last month. On Tuesday, the medical examiner identified the body as 41-year-old Patricia Soto, who was reported missing for weeks by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.
GRAHAM, WA
WFMJ.com

Police say body found in Youngstown is of missing teen

Youngstown police and the coroner's office have identified a body found Thursday as that of a missing teen. Police say the body of 14-year-old Landon Lockhart was found in a wooded area off of North Truesdale Avenue just after 8:30 a.m. Police say Landon Lockhart has been reported missing since...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
New Zealand
CBS New York

Police: Robbery Suspect Who Escaped Custody At Brooklyn Hospital Located, Placed Under Arrest

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A robbery suspect who escaped custody Wednesday has been caught, according to the NYPD. Police said Saturday that 21-year-old Akeem Williams is back under arrest. Williams was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to a robbery, but officers took him to Brookdale Hospital in Brooklyn after he began complaining of chest pains. Police say Williams was cuffed behind his back, but he somehow managed to bring his hands forward and escape the emergency room. Williams is now facing additional charges of escaping custody and reckless endangerment.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Charley Gadd: Body found in search for student who went missing during family night out

A body has been found in the search for a student who went missing during a family night out in Manchester.Charley Gadd, 20, had been enjoying a night out with his family at the Warehouse Project in central Manchester on 11 December. He was last spotted on CCTV outside the Royal Exchange Theatre heading towards St Anne’s Street. His family spent hours looking for him before reporting him missing.Greater Manchester Police have now said a body was found in the Manchester Ship Canal at 11.30am on Monday.The body has not yet been formally identified, but police believe it is thought...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Ex-Boyfriend Is Last To See Missing Woman And Refuses To Cooperate With Authorities. What Happened To Chenell Gilbert?

42-year old mother and grandmother Chenell Renee Gilbert worked as a substitute teacher in Indianapolis, Indiana. On June 9, 2020, Chenell Gilbert left to visit her ex-boyfriend, Bryan Lyons, around 6:00 am in the 7000 block of Mars Drive in the SunGate housing edition of Indianapolis, Indiana. Chenell planned to return to the home of her daughter, Cierra McCaleb, later the same afternoon but never arrived.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wmix94.com

Body found in Alma creek identified as Effingham man missing since November

ALMA, IL — A body discovered Wednesday in a rural Alma creek has been identified as a 46-year-old Effingham man missing since November. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Jeremy Snell was reported missing November 15th to the Effingham Police Department. His vehicle was found around that time with its emergency flashers on parked on Route 37 near Orchard Road.
ALMA, IL
The Independent

Teenager reported missing after leaving Windsor nightclub

Police are appealing for help in finding a teenager last seen leaving a nightclub in Windsor Marnie Clayton, 18, from Bracknell left Atik night club in William Street at around 2am on Sunday morning, Thames Valley Police said.She did not return home and was reported missing by her family just before 3am.Ms Clayton is described as a white female, approximately 5ft 2ins to 5ft 4ins tall, with brown hair and a slim build.The teenager, who was wearing a grey dress when she was last seen, is also known to frequent Reading town centre.Police released photographs of Ms Clayton,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy