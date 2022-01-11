Body found in search for missing person

Foul play is not suspected in the death of a man who disappeared after dropping off a friend last week in northern Wisconsin. Searchers found a body of 30-year-old Arik Askelin in a wooded area of rural Bayfield County on Sunday afternoon. Askelin had last been seen at 11 p.m....
ST. ANTHONY — A sister is trying to solve a lot of questions as to how her brother’s body ended up in a Fremont County field on Christmas Day. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office announced last week that 30-year-old Juan Manuel Barragan-Martinez from Denver, Colorado was found in a rural field in the Parker area around 10 a.m. on Dec. 25. Someone reported finding him near 1900 East and 600 North.
CLEVELAND, Ga. — A missing north Georgia woman suffering from dementia has been found dead. Mattie Mizell, 69, was reported missing on January 1 after she disappeared from a Cleveland, Georgia apartment. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Her body was found along the edge...
The body of a skier missing since Christmas afternoon was located on Saturday near Northstar Ski Resort. Rory Angelotta was located by volunteers with Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue Team Inc and Nevada County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Both teams, with...
GRAHAM, Wash. - The Pierce County Medical Examiner has identified the body that was found in a car’s trunk at a Graham auto yard last month. On Tuesday, the medical examiner identified the body as 41-year-old Patricia Soto, who was reported missing for weeks by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.
The family of Davohnte Morgan is offering a $25,000 reward for any information that will lead to his location. The 28-year-old San Franciso native vanished on May 5, 2020, while staying in Mt. Shasta, California.
Youngstown police and the coroner's office have identified a body found Thursday as that of a missing teen. Police say the body of 14-year-old Landon Lockhart was found in a wooded area off of North Truesdale Avenue just after 8:30 a.m. Police say Landon Lockhart has been reported missing since...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police have identified the person whose body was found near a dumpster on the East Side this week. Creeshawna Renee Jordan was 31 years old. Her identity was released Friday, after family had been notified. Police were called Wednesday morning to the 300 block of Centab Drive, where the body was […]
On Christmas, a skier went missing near a Lake Tahoe-area resort. Now, authorities are revealing that they just found the body of this missing skier after he vanished amidst the snowy mountains. The 43-year-old man, Rory Andelotta, was actually found near a residential neighborhood in the town of Truckee. This...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A robbery suspect who escaped custody Wednesday has been caught, according to the NYPD.
Police said Saturday that 21-year-old Akeem Williams is back under arrest.
Williams was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to a robbery, but officers took him to Brookdale Hospital in Brooklyn after he began complaining of chest pains.
Police say Williams was cuffed behind his back, but he somehow managed to bring his hands forward and escape the emergency room.
Williams is now facing additional charges of escaping custody and reckless endangerment.
A body has been found in the search for a student who went missing during a family night out in Manchester.Charley Gadd, 20, had been enjoying a night out with his family at the Warehouse Project in central Manchester on 11 December. He was last spotted on CCTV outside the Royal Exchange Theatre heading towards St Anne’s Street. His family spent hours looking for him before reporting him missing.Greater Manchester Police have now said a body was found in the Manchester Ship Canal at 11.30am on Monday.The body has not yet been formally identified, but police believe it is thought...
42-year old mother and grandmother Chenell Renee Gilbert worked as a substitute teacher in Indianapolis, Indiana. On June 9, 2020, Chenell Gilbert left to visit her ex-boyfriend, Bryan Lyons, around 6:00 am in the 7000 block of Mars Drive in the SunGate housing edition of Indianapolis, Indiana. Chenell planned to return to the home of her daughter, Cierra McCaleb, later the same afternoon but never arrived.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has identified the body found at Lake Carolina as Theron Wallace, a college student who'd earlier been reported as missing. Coroner Naida Rutherford said Wednesday afternoon they confirmed the body that was recovered Tuesday night was Wallace, who was 20 years...
ALMA, IL — A body discovered Wednesday in a rural Alma creek has been identified as a 46-year-old Effingham man missing since November. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Jeremy Snell was reported missing November 15th to the Effingham Police Department. His vehicle was found around that time with its emergency flashers on parked on Route 37 near Orchard Road.
Police are appealing for help in finding a teenager last seen leaving a nightclub in Windsor Marnie Clayton, 18, from Bracknell left Atik night club in William Street at around 2am on Sunday morning, Thames Valley Police said.She did not return home and was reported missing by her family just before 3am.Ms Clayton is described as a white female, approximately 5ft 2ins to 5ft 4ins tall, with brown hair and a slim build.The teenager, who was wearing a grey dress when she was last seen, is also known to frequent Reading town centre.Police released photographs of Ms Clayton,...
