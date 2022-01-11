Toxic algae appears in Wellington river, caution urged for swimmers and dogs

Specialists are working to clean up a river pollution incident thought likely to have originated from material in a manhole.The alarm was raised on Friday when an East Lothian Council countryside ranger spotted an “unusual residue” that seemed to be discharging into the River Esk at Musselburgh.Local people reported “heartbreaking scenes” – with birds such as swans covered in the substance and trying to clean themselves – and described an “overwhelming” smell in the area.The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) launched an investigation and traced the likely source, a manhole filled with an unknown material leading to a watercourse.By Saturday...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO