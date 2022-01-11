ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

TEJ House / Neogenesis + Studi0261

By Hana Abdel
ArchDaily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLead Architects: Chinmay Laiwala, Jigar Asarawala, Tarika Asarawala. Text description provided by the architects. The site is situated in a small village, Bhata in the urban fringes of Surat city amidst the farmlands. The 1600 sq ft blocks are scattered and placed at angles in a linear orientation on a 3765...

www.archdaily.com

ArchDaily

House in Chancelaria / co.rp arquitectos

Manufacturers: Estilos Rústicos, HJ Mobiliário, MACIÇA, Sanitana. Lead Architects: Diogo Menéres Pimentel & João de Oliveira Ribeiro. Text description provided by the architects. The house appears in the village of chancelarias’ core – once the epicenter of the daily bustle, is now ceased by the silence of the lands of Alentejo and the restlessness of the swallows that lodge in the church. Times change but the memory remains in the intrinsic characteristics of that humble life.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Freedom House / Chơn architecture

Text description provided by the architects. We always find it interesting to make commemorative photos that capture the life of the building after a few years of being put into use, when the space has fully expressed human life in every breath. Contemporary tropical architecture - A house is an...
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Woodthorpe Stables / Delve

Manufacturers: Nordlux, Arcturus Stones, DASK Timber, Dream Team London, James Elliot Marble, Mud Finishes. Text description provided by the architects. Woodthorpe Stables is an energy-efficient conversion of a Victorian property in Godalming, Surrey, UK using natural materials and led by sustainable principles. The design and self-build was led by homeowner and architect, Ed Martin of Delve Architects for his young family. The property had been converted to residential use in the 1950s yet vacant since 2015 was in dire condition with single glazing, no insulation to the floor, walls or roof, and sparse electrics and lighting. Yet with the historic stone walls in sturdy condition, a recently retiled roof and especially with environmental considerations the decision was made to retrofit the stables into a modern eco-home. Completed in 2021 after a six month construction period the work strips the stables back to their original character and extends out from this using Douglas fir timber framing, adding 25sqm of space for two bedroom home with open plan living spaces, courtyard, playroom, larder and utility room.
LANDSCAPING
ArchDaily

Genaro House / s_estudio

Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Enscape, Blangino, Blevel, Gallo y Manca, Luvirma, Merlino, Tessel, Trimble, Zetta Concrete. Text description provided by the architects. The house belongs to Genaro. He is its protagonist and originates the main premises that this house should attend to. To improve your quality of life, the house is the result of alternatives that achieve the highest level of accessibility and independence, with the fewest number of routes, without altering the privacy of all the functions it contains.
VISUAL ART
#Tej#India Architects
ArchDaily

Hybrid Houses: 15 Projects that Explore the Variations of the Home Office

Hybrid Houses: 15 Projects that Explore the Variations of the Home Office. It's not uncommon to see housing complexes integrate commercial spaces at the ground level, but the challenge of mediating between the private and public realm on a smaller scale, especially with the rise of the home office, has forced architects to explore all aspects of the structure, from the topography it sits on, to the direction of light and wind, to the design and organization the domestic space. This interior focus explores different design solutions that show how architects and interior designers transformed their projects from a living space into a mixed-use typology, taking into account privacy, flexibility, functionality, and predefined spatial requirements.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Six Houses With Impressive Views (and Windows)

Six Houses With Impressive Views (and Windows) We love to fill our houses with wonderful creative decoration that brings us pleasure every time we enter a room. It’s these decorative features that transform a house into a home. But for those houses lucky enough to be surrounded by captivating landscapes, why shut out all that natural decoration only to replace it with interior imitations?
INTERIOR DESIGN
mspmag.com

That '70s House

TANGERINE DREAM: While the orange cabinets and peninsula certainly catch the eye first, easy-to-clean Cambria countertops from Select Surfaces and a mirrored backsplash and star-patterned flooring (both from ProSource) complete the look—and are great talking points at any gathering. “It was like a Boogie Nights theme,” Randolph says.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Perforated House / AR43 Architects

Manufacturers: Geberit, Hansgrohe, Duravit, Kawajun, Toto, DB Acoustic, Egner Building Technologies, Koizumi Lighting Singapore, Lital Materials & Contracts Engineers, Marquis HQO, Polystone, Rice Fields, Schindler AS. Structural Engineer: MSE Consultant Pte Ltd. Mechanical & Electrical Engineering: HPX Consulting Engineers Pte Ltd. Quantity Surveyor: WS Surveyorship Pte Ltd, Sam Wong, Dawn...
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

The Urban Cottage / Wrkshop Architects

Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Dulux, Gyproc, Viking, Cedral, Xtratherm. Main Contractor: Vitas & Co. Text description provided by the architects. Located close to Dublin City Centre, this existing single-bedroom terraced cottage was in very poor condition. The cottage, like many others of its type, was built well and has lasted for generations but was now dark, damp, and unsuitable for contemporary living.
HOUSING
ArchDaily

FUTABASOU Apartments / Masashi Miyamoto Architects / mmar

Manufacturers: MUJI, Kaikousya, LIXIL　, Ressources, Yamauchi Concrete Blocks. Text description provided by the architects. A housing complex consisting of six units, planned for spring 2019 and completed in autumn 2021. Located in Shitamachi Tokyo, it is in the heart of a quiet residential area with a local shrine and shopping district, as well as many long-term residents. This housing project aims to provide a space for "Life and Work" that can accommodate one or two people, couples, siblings, or friends, as well as those who need a home and office, and who need a place to live and work.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Collodi Primary school / Settanta7

Recreation & Training, Elementary & Middle School, Detail. Text description provided by the architects. The Collodi school complex requalification project stemmed from the city council’s need to offer its citizens a space open to them, a new place for social life, tailored on youths. In a contemporary key and following the criteria of environmental sustainability, the project foresaw the construction of a new gym and included the expansion of a library and of teaching-dedicated spaces for the Collodi primary school.
EDUCATION
ArchDaily

Sun Path House / LUNAARCH

Text description provided by the architects. This house is situated in a small historic town called Kernave, located on the right bank of the river Neris, facing the old pine tree forest. In 2004 Kernave was listed in the UNESCO World Heritage. The historic land with forests and hills creates a perfect area for an oasis to relax from the city hustle. This house was created as a get-away for a young family of four to spend their weekends and holidays.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Architecture Biennial Installation of Mugak / BEAR

Installations & Structures, Temporary Installations. Text description provided by the architects. The site was already a place as Peña Ganchegui said and acting in such a wellknown environment is simply leaning back and letting others speak for you. The Peña Ganchegui Awards once again highlight the young looks that already from the present vindicate the value of architecture as a structuring cultural practice in our society.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

HEI Schools Bangkok / ForX Design Studio

Text description provided by the architects. HELSINKI INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS (HEI SCHOOLS) is award-winning international kindergarten from Finland, HEI Bangkok is located on Sukhumvit rd. which is a CBD of Bangkok, HEI is designed by following the concept of Nature creating imagination. Scandinavian language is employed not only in Architecture but also in Interior space and decoration.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Synesthetic Architecture: Getting to Know the Work of Superlimão

Synesthetic Architecture: Getting to Know the Work of Superlimão. Unusual materials, vibrant colors and daring compositions are some adjectives that can be applied when talking about Superlimão's work. It all started in 2002 when Antonio Carlos Figueira de Mello, Lula Gouveia, Thiago Rodrigues and former partner Sergio Cabral founded the firm, naming it in honor of the Super Lemon candy – “sour at the beginning and sweet at the end”. Since then, this hint of humor - present even in the name itself - permeates all of the team's creations, hinting at new experiences and arousing curiosity as well as the taste of the candy.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

Boathouse / Architectonica Procreate

Manufacturers: Hindware, Jaquar, Mitsubishi Electric, Architectonica, Norisys, Philips, Sun Company, Ultratech, cera. Text description provided by the architects. Boathouse is born out of a desire to provide sustainable solutions to everyday activities for everyone. Placed in a green, serene zone on the outskirts of the city, it was imperative that the design reacted to its surroundings. The first move, therefore, was not to disturb the natural slope on the site. A basement floor created at -1200 level nullified the need to do any filling at all. The basement was planned to be less than the upper floors to have more garden space. A conscious decision was taken to leave the ground as is, with no paving except for pathways having continuous movement.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

House of Ayoob / 3dor Concepts

Manufacturers: Ikea, Kohler, FRANKI, Kajaria, Safwan. Lead Architects: Ahmad Thaneem, Muhammed Jiyad, Muhammed Naseem. Text description provided by the architects. The concept behind the residence was to design a unique living space that was aesthetically appealing, comfortable to live in, open to the outside, and at the same time maintain a sense of safety and privacy in that residential neighborhood.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Villa in Noto / Westway Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Westway architects has recently completed a project for a new holiday home on a hillside overlooking the Vendicari Natural Reserve a few kilometers away from Noto. The house is though for a Milan family and is organized in three large distinct geometrical bodies that are visually connected by an itinerary of views that tether the interior and the exterior; embedded in an olive garden, the residence aims at become one with the landscape and the horizon.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Ballen House / LCLA Office + Clara Arango

Text description provided by the architects. A house composed of two separate structures linked by a path and a large garden in a forest clearing. What could have been a single larger house, was developed as dispersed volumes positioned in the steep slope, each one situated in a unique way in relation to the topographic features of the beautiful site. Each structure is clearly different, yet they all share concrete formwork and custom made stainless steel details.
ENTERTAINMENT
ArchDaily

Matter . Space . Soul Pavilion / Two Fold Studio

Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe, Trimble Navigation. Lead Architects: Tasnova Afroz Luna, Snahasis Saha. Text description provided by the architects. The universe has a harmonious soul in the visual and spiritual spheres, both architecture and nature are elements of the soul that should have a similar harmonious soul. The geometrical rules can be considered as guidelines to design such rhymed elements. A building needs to be placed within the context of a location and culture. Today’s architecture needs to reflect on the task and possibilities which are inherently its own. Keeping this in mind Two Fold Studio tried to exercise in creating a space that evokes an emotional response from the occupants of the space.
VISUAL ART

