ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Today in History

Frederick News-Post
 6 days ago

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 11, the 11th day of 2022. There are 354 days left in the year. In 1861, Alabama became the fourth state to withdraw from the Union. In 1913, the first enclosed sedan-type automobile, a Hudson, went on display at the 13th National Automobile Show in New...

www.fredericknewspost.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Talk Radio Icon, Los Angeles Legend Michael Jackson Dies At 87

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Talk radio legend Michael Jackson died on Saturday, at the age of 87. He died in his Los Angeles homes after complications from Parkinson’s Disease. Despite sharing a name with one of the most famous entertainers of all time, Michael Robin Jackson was best known for his time with KABC Radio, with whom he spent over 30 years, Jackson is widely considered as one of the best to ever grace the airwaves. For his wildly successful career, Jackson was awarded with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame, four Golden Mike Awards and an induction into The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
California State
State
New York State
State
Alabama State
Deadline

Michael Jackson Dies: KABC Host, Radio Hall Of Fame Inductee Was 87

Michael Jackson, the Los Angeles talk radio personality who spent 32 years at KABC Radio and was syndicated on the ABC Radio Network for nearly a decade, died peacefully today at his LA home after a decade-long battle with Parkinson’s disease, a family spokesperson tells Deadline. He was 87. “The world knew and adored our Michael Jackson. But Michael’s home was California, Los Angeles, America,” said Jackson’s frequent radio guest, former California Senator Barbara Boxer in a statement. “For that we are grateful.” During Jackson’s time at KABC between 1966 and 1998, he interviewed hundreds of public figures including Presidents Jimmy Carter, Ronald...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

US Navy nuclear submarine surfaces at Guam base

The US Navy has announced the arrival and departure of a ballistic missile submarine to Guam at the weekend. It said in a statement that the USS Nevada’s stop in Guam in the Western Pacific was a symbol of the United States’ commitment to the Inso-Pacific region. Guam itself is a US territory situated some 7,100 miles from the US West Coast, and within touching distance of the Philippines and China. “The port visit strengthens cooperation between the United States and allies in the region, demonstrating US capability, flexibility, readiness, and continuing commitment to Indo-Pacific regional security and stability,” a...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘Covid was no joke’: AOC shares photos of her virus battle

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced that she had contracted Covid-19 in an Instagram post on Saturday, explaining that she has experienced debilitating symptoms even given the added protection provided by her vaccine.In the post she shared similar frustrations to many Americans, especially progressives, since the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) shifted its guidance to encourage those infected with Covid to return to work less than a week after first testing positive. The congresswoman’s office stated that she received two doses of the vaccine previously, and also received her booster late last year.The New Yorker noted that supposedly “mild” symptoms were...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phyllis Logan
Person
Naomi Judd
Person
Vicki Peterson
Person
Amelia Earhart
Person
Amanda Peet
Minnesota Reformer

Reclaiming MLK Day | Opinion

In April of 1967, at the Riverside Church in New York City, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr spoke in profound grief about the way his position on the Vietnam War was interrogated even by some of his closest supporters. “I have called for radical departures from the destruction of Vietnam, many persons have […] The post Reclaiming MLK Day | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
POLITICS
TODAY.com

Watch makeup-free Michelle Obama do a birthday dance for cake

Former First Lady Michelle Obama celebrated her 58th birthday makeup-free, dancing, and ready to eat all the cake. "Here’s to a sweet 58th! Thank you so much for your outpouring of love. Whether you texted, emailed, or posted on social media, every birthday message I received today meant a lot to me," the best-selling author wrote in an Instagram post commemorating her birthday. "I am so grateful to have so many people cheering me on. Looking forward to seeing what this upcoming year has in store."
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Is today MLK Day? How Martin Luther King Day began

When is MLK Day?Every year Americans celebrate the life of the great pioneer of the US civil rights movement on Martin Luther King Day.The annual holiday takes place on the third Monday of every January to coincide with MLK’s birthdate of 15 January.It falls on 18 January this year.What is MLK Day?In the US, it is a paid holiday day.Some people spend the day reading or learning about MLK’s life and achievements.Others spend the day volunteering with a cause which they feel he would support. In many states, special events are organised such as an historic walking tour in Harlem,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Former Child Actor#Steroids#Reality Tv#Beatles#U S Surgeon#Soviet#The White House#The Associated Press#Chinese
Shropshire Star

Grandstanding fears as mass killer Anders Behring Breivik seeks parole

The far-right terrorist killed 77 people in a bomb and gun massacre in Norway in 2011. Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik will seek parole on Tuesday after 10 years behind bars, claiming he is no longer a danger to society. The far-right terrorist has shown no remorse since murdering...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Frederick News-Post

The power of words

A June 5, 2021, report by Alexander Mallin of ABC News read, “More than 465 people have been arrested across nearly all 50 states in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department announced in a statement marking Saturday as 150 days since the insurrection. A fact sheet released by the DOJ helps to illustrate what officials have described as likely the largest criminal investigation in DOJ’s history, which continues to sweep up more suspects.” Also, “Rioters breached through barricades and security checkpoints…”
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
KVIA

2 weeks in, does NYC Mayor Eric Adams still have swagger?

NEW YORK (AP) — Eric Adams has stepped into the roles of cheerleader and crisis manager in his first weeks as New York City mayor while facing questions about early controversies of his own making. His early days on the job may foreshadow that the Adams era of New York City is shaping up much like the man. It’s fast-paced, at times contradictory and hard to pin down. Adams himself has long defied easy categorization and cut a complex reputation. He is a Democrat who won a crowded primary contest as a moderate but he pushes back on the idea that he’s not a progressive.
POLITICS
Frederick News-Post

America’s loneliness epidemic squeezes the middle

Loneliness has been one of the greatest harms of the pandemic, and some people are more afflicted than others. In general, those at the very top and the very bottom of the socioeconomic ladder have had the most chances to meet and socialize, while those in between have suffered the worst consequences.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy