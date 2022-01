Buddy was born in 1936 in Lansing, Michigan. His father, Burton, was in the Army and the family moved often. In 1946, Buddy’s family moved to Riviera Beach, Florida, where Buddy’s father eventually became the chief of police. For most of his life, Buddy claimed to have been born in Georgia, so as not to be labeled what was the worst insult a southern boy could be called – Yankee.

LANSING, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO