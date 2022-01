SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Nearly 1,700 people spent their MLK day in Sacramento standing in line for a COVID-19 test. Many of those people who waited in line voiced a whole lot of confusion. Can you get reinfected with omicron? And is the variant on the rise, or is it going down? Incredibly long lines formed at the Liberty Towers church in Sacramento on Monday. “Today’s been about a three-hour wait,” mom Patty Mahon said Monday. This mom came to make sure her kids were safe to travel. Site leader Megan Burgess says that by days end, they’ll administer 1,600-1,700 COVID-19 tests and hear almost as many questions. “I...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO