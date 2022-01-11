Fred VanVleet, Ja Morant Named NBA's Players Of The Week

DeMar DeRozan seemed poised for another miracle with the final handful of seconds ticking off the clock in Boston on Saturday night. DeRozan already had scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to lead a short-handed Chicago Bulls team within punching distance of the Celtics. He already had dished a pass to Nikola Vučević for a wide-open 3-pointer to take the lead, then launched himself inside ...

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO