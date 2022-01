Parts of Maine have seen more than half a foot of snow, along with wind gusts up to 65 mph as another winter storm travels through the state on Monday. Areas in central Maine have seen barely an inch of snow accumulation, as of noon on Monday. Western Maine — which includes Lewiston, Augusta and Rangeley — is expected to get the highest accumulation of snow with 6 to 12 inches expected. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 3 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday with rates of 1-3 inches per hour expected at times, according to the National Weather Service in Caribou.

YORK COUNTY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO