ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Nick Saban and his medical team wouldn't allow Jameson Williams to play despite his desire to return; cites future in NFL as reasoning

By Layne Gerbig
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j2B0X_0diFfsDo00
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama lost, but it doesn’t feel like the end of the world, at least in my household.

The Crimson Tide accomplished far more than I thought possible this season, especially following the loss in College Station to Texas A&M.

But, among the confetti, a future NFL draft pick named Jameson Williams watched. Williams cemented his future in the NFL after transferring to Alabama from Ohio State this season. It turned out to be one of the best decisions he’s ever made.

In his only year at the Capstone, Williams proved a dangerous weapon on the offensive side of the ball. He caught 75 passes for 1,507 yards and 15 touchdowns.

During the national championship game, Williams suffered an injury that looked scary. However, he walked on his own, albeit gingerly, to the locker room prior to halftime.

Williams reportedly wanted to play in the second half despite the injury. Saban refused to allow that to happen, and in his press conference following the game, he explained the situation.

Saban explained Williams requested to go out and play in the second half, but the medical team wouldn’t allow it. He mentioned Williams’ future in the NFL as the reasoning behind the decision to not allow him to return to the field.

It’s clear Saban and his team have and have always had the best interests of his student-athletes at heart.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Layne Gerbig on Twitter @LayneG_29.

Comments / 70

Terry Young
6d ago

Hopefully the young man recovers quickly with no long term effects. People say a lot about Saban but he seems to be decent person along with being a great coach.

Reply(5)
39
willthaman
6d ago

I think he genuinely cares about his players on and off the field. How many of his players do you hear about getting in trouble all the time in his program? If I had a son who played football I'd rather he played for Saban...

Reply(14)
27
Bama Girl
6d ago

Coach Saban cares about his boys very much and would rather lose a game than play someone that's injured. Not too.msny coaches like that nowadays. Heal up Metchie and Willisns and come back next season and kick some butts ...RTR

Reply(12)
15
Related
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Nick Saban

Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run. Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
On3.com

4-star defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. names top five schools

New Bern (N.C.) defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. is down to five schools, he announced on Saturday. Sampson is the No. 198 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 defensive lineman and the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Spoke With 1 Team About Russell Wilson Trade

Russell Wilson reportedly plans on exploring his options this offseason. While the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has said he plans on sticking around and competing for Super Bowls, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says otherwise. According to the report, Wilson plans on exploring his trade options this offseason. Several notable teams...
NFL
FanSided

Bru McCoy transfer: 3 realistic destinations for USC Wide Receiver

USC football standout wide receiver Bru McCoy has entered the transfer portal, and there isn't a ton of clear direction when it comes to where he's going to go. It could come down to a bunch of schools, and we don't REALLY know what McCoy wants. McCoy has been a confusing character when it comes to the transfer portal before. This is his third time entering the portal; leaving USC originally in 2019 due to Kliff Kingsbury leaving the Trojans, and then transferring right back a few months later due to homesickness.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#College Station#Texas A M#Ohio State#Nationalchampionship#Wvtm13
WGR550

It’s the quarterback, dummy

When it comes to the New England Patriots, we’ve been through so much. Nearly twenty years of domination. Three wins from ‘01 to ‘19. You know a team is in your head when you can remember those three wins without even having to look them up.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Idaho Press

MIKE PRATER: There's one smart landing spot for Moore — and it's obvious

We all have prized possessions, and we protect them at all costs. We think about them in times of reflection, and strategize silly (but serious) scenarios in our minds: “If the house catches fire, what’s the first thing I’d grab?’’ Me? The marble-shaped crystal that contains a small handful of my father’s ashes. You? Think...
NFL
On3.com

Jahleel Billingsley posts instagram picture in new team uniform

Former Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account in a Texas Longhorns uniform on Sunday afternoon. Check out one of the pictures below. On Sunday, it was revealed Billingsley is officially joining the Texas Longhorns per On3’s Inside Texas. The former Alabama tight...
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

66K+
Followers
114K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy