ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon quarter-finalist says Novak Djokovic has no right to be in Australia

By Alana Calvert
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w0QYZ_0diFfXsf00

Wimbledon quarter-finalist Marton Fucsovics has responded to Novak Djokovic’s vaccination exemption by saying he does not think the Serbian had the right to play in the Australian Open.

Speaking to the Hungarian outlet M4Sport, Marton Fucsovics said: “People’s health is paramount, and there are rules that were outlined months ago, namely that everyone should vaccinate themselves – and Djokovic didn’t.

“From this point of view, I don’t think he would have the right to be here.”

The Hungarian world number 38, who lost to Djokovic in last year’s Wimbledon quarter-finals and in the Paris Masters in November, also said he was not alone in thinking it unfair that Djokovic could play in the Gram Slam despite not being vaccinated.

The 29-year-old told M4Sport that news of the world number one’s exemption had received a negative reception among many tennis players.

While it is not yet clear whether Djokovic’s visa will be cancelled a second time by Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke, questions have emerged over a declaration form the player filed to travel to Australia.

On the form, filed on January 1, Djokovic answered “no” to the question: “Have you travelled, or will you travel, in the 14 days prior to your flight to Australia?”.Djokovic flew to Melbourne from Spain on January 4, but had appeared in photos posted to social media by journalist Jose Morgado from Belgrade on Christmas Day.

The document was released by the Federal Circuit Court of Australia on Monday. In an affidavit Djokovic submitted to the court, he said he “authorised” his agent to submit the travel declaration form.

Meanwhile, Australian prime minister Scott Morrison has spoken with his Serbian counterpart about Djokovic’s situation and explained Australia’s “non-discriminatory border policy”.

“The PM had a constructive call with PM BrnabiÄ‡ this morning on Novak Djokovic,” a statement from the Australian Prime Minister’s Office said.

“The PM explained our non-discriminatory border policy and its role in protecting Australia during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“They both agreed to stay in contact on the issue, and to further strengthening the bilateral relationship.”

Comments / 10

Kelley Raap
6d ago

Novak needs to just go home. he needs to do the right thing, although given that he tried to get inro the country without the required vaccination, not sure he understand what the right thing is. he's known for months and months he must be vacinated to play. he chose not to get the shot.... he can't play.

Reply(5)
7
luvbug
6d ago

my opinion - the situation in Australia with Novak is very similar to Osaka and French Open (she didn't want to do interviews, so she ignored the rules, Novak doesn't want to be vaccinated, so he ignores the rules). Stay home if you can't follow the rules, stop all the drama. All for attention!!!

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

Novak Djokovic’s controversial beliefs and why he is opposed to the vaccine

According to Novak Djokovic, one of the defining days of his career came in the summer of 2010. He had already won his first grand slam title, but a recurring shortness of breath was plaguing him in matches. To watch Djokovic now is to see one of the world’s most obstinately enduring athletes in action. He covers the tennis court with almost robotic efficiency, always two steps ahead of his flagging opponents. Back then, it was Djokovic who felt unusually jaded. On several occasions, in the heat of arduous matches, he even called for medical breaks out of fear...
TENNIS
The Spun

John McEnroe Reacts To The Novak Djokovic Situation

John McEnroe has weighed in on the ongoing Novak Djokovic situation. The situation began when Djokovic, despite being unvaccinated from COVID-19, traveled to Australia for the Australian Open. He had informed the public that he received a medical exemption to go without vaccination. Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke denied Djokovic’s...
TENNIS
The Independent

Piers Morgan celebrates as ‘cheat’ and ‘liar’ Novak Djokovic faces deportation after losing appeal

Piers Morgan has branded Novak Djokovic a “cheat” and a “liar” while celebrating his defeat over an appeal against cancelling his Australian visa.The Serbian now faces deportation from Australia with his hopes of defending his Australian Open title now in tatters.The 34-year-old was due to play his first-round match on Monday evening, but will now remain in detention ahead of deportation.And Morgan was quick to relish the decision by the Federal Court, with Chief Justice Allsop confirming the decision was reached “unanimously”.Morgan tweeted: “Covid rule cheat, immigration form liar and anti-vaxxer icon Novak Djokovic loses final appeal against deportation...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Andy Murray: London hospital worker told me every person in ICU is unvaccinated

Former world No. 1 Andy Murray revealed he was told by a Central London hospital worker that "every single person that is in ICU and on ventilators" is unvaccinated. Murray, a three-time Grand Slam, received his third COVID-19 vaccine dose in late December. "The lady who gave me my third...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Alex Hawke
Person
Novak Djokovic
Tennis World Usa

Michael Phelps weighs in on Novak Djokovic controversy

Legendary American swimmer Michael Phelps was a guest on CNN and he was asked to give his thoughts on the Novak Djokovic situation. The Australian Open introduced mandatory vaccination for this year's event but Djokovic flew to Australia after being granted a medical exemption. Earlier this week, Djokovic confirmed that...
SPORTS
Tennis World Usa

Chris Evert diagnosed with cancer

Former world No. 1 Chris Evert revealed to ESPN she was diagnosed with a stage 1C ovarian cancer on December 7. "I feel very lucky that they caught it early and expect positive results from my chemo plan," Evert wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. "Thanks to all of...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serbian#Hungarian#Judge
The Independent

Rafael Nadal: Australian Open is much more important than any player

The Australian Open is more important than a single player and will be a great tournament “with or without” Novak Djokovic according to Rafael Nadal The Spaniard has made it clear on a number of occasions that he disagrees with Djokovic’s resistance to Covid-19 vaccination and the degree to which his ongoing visa battle has overshadowed the tournament is clearly a frustration to many.Speaking at his pre-tournament press conference, Nadal said: “It’s very clear that Novak Djokovic is one of the best players of the history, without a doubt. But there is no one player in history that’s more...
TENNIS
The Independent

Nadal, others on Djokovic saga: 'Bit tired of the situation'

Rafael Nadal s first Grand Slam match in more than seven months is on the horizon, he is coming back from a painful left foot problem that limited him to one tournament over the last half of last season and he got COVID-19 in December.Plenty to talk about, right? This is, after all, the owner of 20 major championships and one of the most significant figures in the history of tennis. His mere presence at an Australian Open pre-tournament news conference Saturday was newsworthy — or, rather, would have been on pretty much any other occasion.Ah, yes, the run-up...
TENNIS
AFP

Australian Open players tire of Djokovic saga - 'no one' bigger than event

Players at the Australian Open were on Saturday growing tired of the Novak Djokovic visa saga overshadowing the opening Grand Slam of the year with Rafael Nadal declaring no one was bigger than the tournament. World number one Djokovic has again been detained in Australia after authorities ripped up his visa for a second time and declared he was a threat to the public. He is facing deportation with his chances of defending his men's title at Melbourne Park looking increasingly slim. His lawyers are battling to keep him in the country in a controversy that has dragged on for over a week.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Novak Djokovic - brooding, divisive tennis great with fiery temper

Novak Djokovic grew up with NATO bombs raining down on Serbia but emerged to become one of the greatest tennis players of all time. A judge overturned that, but the government then tore up Djokovic's visa for a second time, triggering Sunday's court hearing, which the tennis ace lost.
TENNIS
WREG

Djokovic lands in Serbia after deportation from Australia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic could be barred from the French Open later this year because he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19, a possibility that raised the stakes for the tennis star just hours after he was deported from Australia and prevented from defending his Australian Open title. A plane carrying the No. 1-ranked player […]
TENNIS
The Independent

Report: Djokovic back in immigration detention in Australia

Novak Djokovic was reported to be back in immigration detention Saturday after his legal challenge to avoid being deported from Australia for being unvaccinated for COVID-19 was moved to a higher court.A Federal Court hearing has been scheduled for Sunday, a day before the men’s No. 1-ranked tennis player and nine-time Australian Open champion was due to begin his title defense at the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year.Police closed down a lane behind the building where Djokovic’s lawyers are based and two vehicles exited the building mid-afternoon local time on Saturday. In television footage, Djokovic could...
IMMIGRATION
WREG

How Djokovic bends his mind to succeed

To his critics, Novak Djokovic has been cavalier and reckless in the face of a deadly pandemic. But students of the tennis star’s game note that bending reality has been a secret to his success, until now. The dizzying saga playing out in Australia over Djokovic’s refusal to get vaccinated against the coronavirus has cemented his image as the […]
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

437K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy