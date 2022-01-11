ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

On This Day in 2008: Nicolas Anelka leaves Bolton for Chelsea

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rTHZX_0diFfWzw00

Nicolas Anelka left Bolton to join Chelsea in a £15million deal on this day in 2008.

The striker became Avram Grant’s first capture at Stamford Bridge and signed a three-and-a-half-year contract.

He had spent two years at Bolton and had already scored 11 goals in 22 games that season before Chelsea became the eighth club of his career.

“I want to tell the Chelsea fans that I see this as a great opportunity and an honour and I will not disappoint them,” Anelka told the Chelsea website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ehHi1_0diFfWzw00

“Chelsea is the team I really wanted to join and I hope this will be the last club that I play for.

“I am really looking forward to working with Avram (Grant) and Chelsea’s style of football really suits my game.”

Anelka scored 59 goals in 185 games for Chelsea and won the Premier League and two FA Cups as well as the Golden Boot in 2008-09.

But he also missed the decisive penalty in Chelsea’s Champions League final shoot-out defeat to Manchester United in 2008.

Chelsea is the team I really wanted to join and I hope this will be the last club that I play for

Nicolas Anelka

Anelka handed in a transfer request in December 2011 while Andre Villas-Boas was in charge.

He left for an 18-month spell at Shanghai Shenhua and also had a loan stay at Juventus.

Anelka returned to England with West Brom in 2013 but his time at Albion ended in controversy after he was sacked by the Baggies a year later.

Anelka was banned for five games and fined £80,000 by the Football Association for making a quenelle sign after scoring against West Ham in December 2013. Anelka denied his use of the sign was anti-Semitic.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man City vs Chelsea: Pep Guardiola hits back at Thomas Tuchel over Covid luck

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City have not been 'luckier' than other Premier League clubs with Covid-19, despite Thomas Tuchel’s belief that it has been a deciding factor in the title race.Ahead of Chelsea's visit to the Etihad for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off, Tuchel said that "the biggest difference" between his side and City is that the defending champions have "dealt better with injuries and the Covid situation"."Maybe it is lucky, maybe they do it better, but they have fewer injuries to key players, fewer days out and weeks where they miss them. They did not suffer from Covid like...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City 13 points clear after Kevin De Bruyne’s winner against Chelsea

Kevin De Bruyne scored a brilliant winner as Premier League leaders Manchester City moved 13 points clear with a 1-0 victory over second-placed Chelsea on Saturday.The Belgian playmaker, who had an unhappy spell at Chelsea early in his career, curled beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga from distance to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium with 20 minutes remaining.It was a moment of magic worthy of winning any game but was the least City deserved having dominated against the side that beat them in last season’s Champions League final.Blue is the colour! 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/816nfRAo0M— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 15, 2022The win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City, Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku and why you were wrong about signing a striker

It was basic arithmetic, really. In the same way that two plus two equals four, an almost impregnable defence plus a prolific, 20-goals-a-season striker equals a title-winning team.Two Premier League clubs found themselves stuck on the first side of that equation last summer. Each had one of the best defences in Europe but lacked a player regularly converting at the other end. Both intended to do something about it during the transfer window. One could and did, the other tried and couldn’t. So in that case, why is the team who didn’t spend £97.5m on a centre-forward sitting at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Anelka
Person
Avram Grant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#The Premier League#Fa Cups#Juventus#The Baggies#The Football Association#Anti Semitic
The Independent

Graham Potter happy at ‘ambitious’ Brighton after links to Everton job

Brighton boss Graham Potter insists he is very happy at one of the Premier League’s “best-run clubs” amid reports linking him with the vacant Everton job.The Toffees are searching for a new manager after sacking Rafael Benitez following just one win from 13 top-flight games.Potter, whose contract runs until the summer of 2025, has impressed since arriving at the Amex Stadium in 2019 and has the Seagulls flying high in ninth place ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Chelsea.“I can’t comment on speculation, things that are out there in the newspapers,” he said.“I’m focused on my job here, very happy here...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Is Manchester City vs Chelsea on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

The Etihad Stadium plays host to the top of the table Premier League clash between Manchester City and Chelsea this afternoon. City are first in the league with Chelsea second coming into this game, but with completely different form in the competition. Chelsea will be hoping to end their poor run, but they will take inspiration from some promising displays in the Carabao Cup. Today’s match is Chelsea’s second against City in the league this season and their last chance to peg the reigning champions back in their pursuit of the title.Follow Man City vs Chelsea LIVECity will be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Marcelo Bielsa praises desire of Leeds players after win at West Ham

Marcelo Bielsa saluted the desire of his Leeds players after Jack Harrison’s stunning hat-trick fired them to a 3-2 win at West Ham Winger Harrison outshone the Hammers’ in-form wideman Jarrod Bowen as the Whites registered back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season.Leeds travelled to east London without nine first-team players – and lost two more before half-time – as well as a bench containing seven teenagers, including 15-year-old Archie Gray.But unlike a few miles up the road in north London, there were no thoughts of a postponement.“There’s rules to ask for that type of thing and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Donny van de Beek turns down Newcastle loan

What the papers sayDonny van de Beek has rejected his reported loan deal to Newcastle from Manchester United, according to the Telegraph. The 24-year-old midfielder had been in the sights of the Magpies as they battle against relegation, but the club’s unstable position was also said to be what caused Van de Beek to turn the deal down.Newcastle have struggled with other transfer prospects too but, according to the Daily Express, the club is optimistic a deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos can be closed this week. The 28-year-old Brazilian reportedly wants to move to the Premier League and seems...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

WSL: Manchester United run riot against Birmingham as City continue winning run

Manchester United denied Birmingham City two wins on the bounce as they claimed a dominant 5-0 win in the Women’s Super League on Saturday. Birmingham came into the match off the back of a huge upset over league leaders Arsenal, but United made sure they didn’t have the same fate and came out firing.Marc Skinner’s side were 3-0 up after 20 minutes thanks to goals from captain Katie Zelem and Leah Galton, before the afternoon went from bad to worse for the visitors as Emily Ramsey hit in an own goal and Alessia Russo added a fifth with a strike...
SOCCER
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV

Just days after meeting in the FA Cup, Aston Villa and Manchester United face off again in the Premier League this afternoon. Ralf Rangnick’s side held on to a 1-0 victory in the third round tie after Scott McTominay scored the game’s only goal after just eight minutes. Cristiano Ronaldo was rested for the fixture but should return to the starting line-up, having publicly urged his teammates to correct their attitudes and strive for more in an interview with Sky Sports.Follow Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVEMeanwhile, Villa have completed the signing of Lucas Digne from Everton as they back...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Raphinha contract: Marcelo Bielsa pleased Leeds are discussing new deal with ‘best player’

Marcelo Bielsa believes Leeds have made “a great decision” by starting talks with star player Raphinha over an improved contract.Raphinha, Leeds’ stand-out performer since they returned to the Premier League, has been linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester United and Bayern Munich.The 25-year-old Brazilian signed a four-year contract when joining Leeds from Rennes for £17million in October 2020 and talks between his agent Deco and the Yorkshire club about a better deal are ongoing.Bielsa, whose side return to West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday, said: “I think it’s a great decision. Raphinha is the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Rooney in frame as Benitez sacked as Everton manager

Rafael Benitez was sacked as Everton manager on Sunday after just 200 days in charge of the struggling Premier League club with former player Wayne Rooney tipped as favourite to take over. Former Everton forward Rooney, currently impressing as manager of second tier Derby, is the bookmakers' favourite to replace Benitez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Burnley request postponement of Watford game

Burnley have asked the Premier League to postpone Tuesday’s fixture against Watford due to coronavirus and injury issues.The Premier League board is due to meet later on Monday to review the application, which comes after the Clarets’ fixture against Leicester on Saturday was called off at Burnley’s request.A Burnley statement said: “Burnley Football Club can confirm it has made an application to the Premier League for the postponement of Tuesday night’s match at home to Watford.Burnley Football Club can confirm it has made an application to the Premier League for the postponement of Tuesday night’s match at home to Watford....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

437K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy