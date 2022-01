Information below is from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office:. On January 7 at approximately 5:30 p.m. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a home on South Savannah Lane in Lake Charles in reference to a possible drowning. When deputies arrived they were informed a 5 year old child had been located in the neighbor’s swimming pool unresponsive. Life saving measures were performed on the boy prior to him being transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 8 DAYS AGO