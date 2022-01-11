ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alikhan Smailov Named Kazakhstan's Prime Minister

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNUR-SULTAN (Reuters) -Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev nominated Alikhan Smailov for prime minister on Tuesday, and the lower house...

The Independent

Kazakhstan activists recall path from protest to bloodshed

The mass protests in Kazakhstan began peacefully over the New Year's weekend, with marchers denouncing a sharp rise in fuel prices. They spread quickly from the western part of the Central Asian nation to more populous areas, eventually reaching its largest city of Almaty But something changed over the course of a week.Groups of armed men appeared in Almaty, with some seen riding in cars without license plates or with their faces covered. Marchers at the peaceful protests say these men began urging them to storm government buildings, promising to give them guns.Clashes with police soon broke out, and...
PROTESTS
ihsmarkit.com

Sudanese Prime Minister resigns

On 2 January, in a televised speech, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok announced his resignation. This comes six weeks after being reinstated and a month after house arrest following a military coup on 25 October 2021. Hamdok said that he was resigning because of his inability to secure an agreement with the military coup leaders to form a government ahead of elections (postponed from 2023 to 2025).
POLITICS
AFP

Ukraine prosecutors seek $35 million bail for returned ex-leader

Ukrainian prosecutors on Monday requested $35 million in bail for former leader Petro Poroshenko after his return to the ex-Soviet country earlier in the day despite facing arrest on treason charges. Poroshenko, who served as president from 2014 to 2019, was placed under investigation for high treason and left Ukraine in December. One of the country's richest men, he touched down in Kyiv Monday morning after a month's absence vowing to help ex-Soviet Ukraine fend off a possible Russian invasion. After the day's hearing in court over whether to arrest Poroshenko or bail him, judge Oleksii Sokolov declared late in the evening that he would announce his ruling at 1300 GMT on Wednesday.
POLITICS
#Kazakhstan#Reuters#Central Asian#Interior Ministry
The Independent

Ex-leader Poroshenko returns to Ukraine to appear in court

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Monday returned to Ukraine to face court on treason charges he believes are politically motivated. At the Kyiv airport, where he arrived on a flight from Warsaw on Monday morning, Poroshenko was greeted by several thousand cheering supporters. Some carried banners reading “We need democracy,” and “Stop repressions.”From the airport, Poroshenko is expected to head straight to court, which will rule on whether to remand him in custody pending investigation and trial. A prosecutor has alleged that Poroshenko, owner of the Roshen confectionery empire and one of Ukraine’s richest businessmen, was involved in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Turkey's Erdogan in Albania to boost bilateral ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday visited Albania to talk with Prime Minister Edi Rama on strengthening bilateral ties and also inaugurate new apartments funded by Turkey for Albanians left homeless by the 2019 earthquake. Upon landing Erdogan immediately headed to the northwestern town of Lac, 50 kilometers (30 miles) northwest of the capital Tirana where Turkey has funded the building of a complex with 522 apartments at a cost of 42 million euros ($48 million).An international conference less than two months after the Nov. 26, 2019, earthquake which killed 51 people and left 17,000 homeless, committed...
WORLD
AFP

Turkey ignores European deadline to release rights leader

A Turkish court on Monday extended the detention of a civil society leader, ignoring a deadline from Europe's top human rights body to release him, in a case that has hurt Ankara's ties with the West. The 64-year-old businessman and philanthropist, Osman Kavala, has been held without a conviction since October 2017 for allegedly financing a wave of 2013 anti-government protests and playing a role in an attempted coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016. But an Istanbul court on Monday turned down a motion from Kavala's defence for him to be released. And the court set a new hearing for February 21. The case is souring Turkey's ties with its traditional Western allies.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Hindu monk jailed after calling for 'genocide' of Muslims

Indian authorities have charged a Hindu monk with inciting religious violence after he called for the “genocide” of India's Muslims at a meeting of right-wing supporters, police said Monday.Senior police officer Swatantra Kumar said Yati Narsinghanand Giri, an outspoken supporter of far-right nationalists who also heads a Hindu monastery, was initially arrested on Saturday on allegations that he made derogatory remarks against women. He appeared the following day in a court in the town of Haridwar where he was sent into 14 days of custody for hate speech against Muslims and calling for violence against them.Kumar said the...
RELIGION
AFP

Ukraine says has 'evidence' Russia behind cyberattack

Ukraine said Sunday it had evidence that Russia was behind a massive cyberattack that knocked out key government websites this past week, as Microsoft warned the hack could be far worse than first thought. Tensions are at an all-time high between Ukraine and Russia, which Kyiv accuses of having massed troops on its border ahead of a possible invasion. On Friday, Washington also accused Russia of sending saboteurs trained in explosives to stage an incident that could be the pretext to invade its pro-Western neighbour. "All the evidence points to Russia being behind the cyberattack," the Ukrainian digital transformation ministry said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGN News

Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat angrily rejected the U.S. allegations that it was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine as Russian troops that are amassed near the Ukraine border launched more drills Monday. The White House said Friday that U.S. intelligence officials had concluded that Russia had already deployed operatives to rebel-controlled eastern Ukraine to […]
POLITICS
AFP

Three protesters killed in Sudan anti-coup rallies: medics

Security forces shot and killed three protesters Monday during rallies against last year's military coup, medics said, ahead of a visit by US diplomats seeking to revive a transition to civilian rule. The protesters "were killed by live bullets" by "militias of the putschist military council", anti-coup medics said on the Facebook page of Khartoum state's health ministry. The killings bring to 67 the death toll of protesters killed since the October 25 coup led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. The military takeover triggered wide international condemnation and derailed a fragile transition to civilian rule following the April 2019 ouster of longtime autocratic president Omar al-Bashir.
PROTESTS
AFP

Iran jails anew French academic for 'violating' house arrest: judiciary

French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah was jailed anew for breaking house arrest restrictions, an official from the Islamic republic's judiciary authority said on Sunday. "Ms Adelkhah... has unfortunately knowingly violated the limits of house arrest dozens of times," Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy head of the judiciary, was quoted as saying by Mizan Online, the authority's news agency.
WORLD
The Independent

Trial against philanthropist and dozens resumes in Turkey

The trial against prominent Turkish civil rights figure Osman Kavala resumed Monday — the 1539th day of his pre-trial detention — without his participation.The hearing is taking place as a Council of Europe deadline that could trigger infringement procedures looms. The European Court of Human Rights ruled in 2019 that Kavala’s rights had been violated and ordered his release. But Turkey has repeatedly refused to do so, most recently in a court proceeding in late December.Philanthropist Kavala, who is in Silivri prison on the outskirts of Istanbul said in October he would no longer attend the trial via...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Three dead as Yemeni rebels hit Abu Dhabi in 'warning' shot

Yemen's Huthi rebels claimed attacks in Abu Dhabi that triggered a fuel tank blast killing three people Monday, and warned civilians and foreign firms in the UAE to avoid "vital installations". The United Arab Emirates is part of a Saudi-led military coalition that supports Yemen's government against the Iran-backed Huthis, and the coalition launched retaliatory raids against Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa late Monday, without any immediate reports of casualties. The Huthis have repeatedly carried out cross-border drone attacks against Saudi Arabia, but this is the first deadly assault acknowledged by the UAE inside its borders and claimed by the Yemeni insurgents, who said they had fired ballistic missiles and deployed armed drones. Abdul Ilah Hajar, adviser to the president of the Huthis' Supreme Political Council in Sanaa, said the military operation in Abu Dhabi was a warning shot.
MIDDLE EAST
americanmilitarynews.com

China’s Xi threatens ‘catastrophic consequences’ if China confronted

Chinese leader Xi Jinping threatened on Monday that a confrontation with China would only result in “catastrophic consequences.”. During a speech before the virtual-only Davos World Economic Forum, Xi said the world needs to move away from what he called a “Cold War mentality.”. “Our world today is...
CHINA
The Independent

Suspected drone attack in Abu Dhabi kills 3, wounds 6

A suspected drone attack by Yemen s Houthi rebels targeting a key oil facility in Abu Dhabi killed three people and sparked a separate fire at Abu Dhabi's international airport on Monday, police said.Police in the United Arab Emirates identified the dead as two Indian nationals and one Pakistani. It did not identify the wounded, who police said suffered minor to moderate injuries at an industrial area where Abu Dhabi's state-owned energy company runs a pipeline network and an oil tanker storage facility.Three transport tankers caught fire at the facility, while another fire was sparked at an extension of...
PUBLIC SAFETY

