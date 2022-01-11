Alikhan Smailov Named Kazakhstan's Prime Minister

Ukrainian prosecutors on Monday requested $35 million in bail for former leader Petro Poroshenko after his return to the ex-Soviet country earlier in the day despite facing arrest on treason charges. Poroshenko, who served as president from 2014 to 2019, was placed under investigation for high treason and left Ukraine in December. One of the country's richest men, he touched down in Kyiv Monday morning after a month's absence vowing to help ex-Soviet Ukraine fend off a possible Russian invasion. After the day's hearing in court over whether to arrest Poroshenko or bail him, judge Oleksii Sokolov declared late in the evening that he would announce his ruling at 1300 GMT on Wednesday.

POLITICS ・ 6 HOURS AGO