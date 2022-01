Hello, lover! Your weekly horoscope for January 17-23 2022 has arrived. While we’re still reeling from Mercury going into retrograde last week, we have a lot of planetary movement going on this week that will keep all of us on our toes. It all starts on Monday with the first full moon of 2022. The wolf moon in Cancer makes us all a little extra sensitive. Try to embrace your vulnerability rather than run from it. While Mercury and Venus are retrograde, Uranus goes direct in Taurus on Tuesday. While we usually celebrate the end of a retrograde, Uranus going direct...

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 HOURS AGO