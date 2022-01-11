ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blockchains Allow Reimagined Shopping Experiences

Cover picture for the articleBlockchains have enabled us to embed currencies within a decentralized network and create smart contracts to exchange economic value. We can simply imagine an eCommerce transaction on blockchain as a direct agreement between a buyer and seller, verified by the entire network of validators. In case, there is a disagreement (for...

bitcoinist.com

Top 5 Staking Tokens in 2022 For Crypto Investors

As DeFi value surged to over $200 billion USD, total value locked, staking became one of the most attractive methods to generate passive income and enjoy returns on investment in the year 2021. It is identical to having a typical bank savings account, except that instead of earning 2% or 3% interest on the money, one may earn as much as 5-30% or even 100% interest on specific crypto platforms.
bitcoinist.com

Best Airdrops in Beginning of 2022

The airdrop phenomenon has been a buzzword in the crypto community for a long time since it has wide usability among cryptocurrency and blockchain projects. No wonder, considering that they are beneficial to the community as well as to the project. A huge number of airdrops are available to users today, where everyone can take part.
bitcoinist.com

Next generation MEME token about to go public! NEXT SHIB Launch on Multiple Blockchains

DeFi’s newest cutest meme token announces the launch of its public sale. The mascot of the new, ultra-fast ultra-cheap NEXT Smart Chain has arrived. Deflationary on every transaction (5%) and with no other tax, no team tokens, and starting with a very low market cap, this meme token is lifting off to visit it’s Nextronaught NFT siblings in orbit (#Nextronaughts are coming down to play in the #Nextverse very soon!).
bitcoinist.com

25% Of Small Businesses Plan To Begin Offering Crypto Payments, Visa Survey

Visa has reported that businesses willing to accept crypto payments are on the rise. 2021 was no doubt the year of adoption as even meme coins got some love from businesses who began accepting cryptocurrencies to draw in their large communities. Going into the new year, this trend is expected to continue with even more businesses jumping on the bandwagon to add crypto payments to their accepted methods of payments.
techacute.com

Merkle Unveils Contactless Shopping Solutions for a Better Retail Experience

Merkle leverages the momentum of the CES 2022 and unveils two solutions that are both part of their data-driven customer experience management portfolio, intending to help their retail partners offer their customers a contactless shopping experience. Are you wondering about the future of brick-and-mortar businesses and how they could win back customers from entirely digital experiences? If the retailers want to redeem themselves, it helps to offer an unparalleled customer experience (CX).
bitcoinist.com

Bitrue Adds Songbird SGB Trading Pair In Futures

January 12 2022 – Leading cryptocurrency exchange Bitrue has today announced that they will be adding Songbird SGB into their Futures function starting January 13th at 11:00 UTC. Songbird is the canary network token from Flare Networks, which is being used as a testbed before the launch of a...
TechCrunch

Avataar raises $45 million to improve consumer shopping experience with life-sized 3D product evaluation

AI and computer vision startup Avataar said on Friday it has raised $45 million in its Series B funding. The round was led by Tiger Global, and existing investor Sequoia Capital India participated. The six-year-old startup has raised about $55.5 million, including some financed by the founder and chief executive in the early years, across all funding rounds.
bitcoinist.com

Metalist Lab Is Authorized to Sell the NARAKA Copies through Cryptocurrencies

January 13th, Authorized by well-known game NARAKA: BLADEPOINT, the world-leading blockchain publisher Metalist Lab announces to sell the NARAKA copies through cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinBNB. Metalist Lab has reached a cooperation with Binancepay, to use BinancePay as the main payment tool. Unchained Multiplayer Combat Game on Steam NARAKA: BLADEPOINT. NARAKA:...
u.today

Zen Fighters Introduces Esports Metaverse Gaming Experience on Blockchain

The esports industry, along with Metaverse, blockchain and NFTs, is one of the faster-emerging industries in the digital market. Professional sports teams create their own esports teams and heavily invest in the industry. Zen Fighters combines all of the aforementioned areas into one unique VR gaming experience. About Zen Fighters.
bitcoinist.com

Block, Formerly Square, Announces It’s Building A Bitcoin Mining System

Block, formerly known as Square, has announced that it is building its own bitcoin mining system. The company which is run by ex-Twitter CEO and BTC maximalist, Jack Dorsey, focuses solely on financial services and bitcoin development and has been a force in the space especially since Dorsey announced his involvement in the company. This time, it has turned its attention to bitcoin mining as part of its aim to make mining accessible for all.
bitcoinist.com

PolarBearX [PBX] is partnering with Clover Power PCL (SET: CV) to start working on the Green Crypto Mining Innovation project in 2022.

PolarBearX [PBX], a WealthTech start-up specializing in creating financial robots and automated robotic trading platforms for Stock, FX, Futures, and Cryptocurrency markets by incorporating AI, Machine Learning, and Blockchain technology. It will optimize returns on investment while significantly reducing risk for the investors. Additionally, PolarBearX has also created its ecosystem platform for sharing investments (copy trading) with financial robots on the FX and futures markets, under the name ROBOLinked.me. The RoboLinked platform allows investors to access and copy trade from these cutting-edge trading robots from anywhere in the world in real-time. PolarBearX has won three international awards. It won the Top 10 Spark Ignite 2021Thailand Startup Competition organized by Huawei Technology (Thailand) in partnership with Digital Economy Promotion Agency (Depa) and the National Innovation Agency (NIA). In addition, it made the grade in the Top 1,000 Global Startups, SLINGSHOT 2021 – Deep tech Startup Pitching Competition Singapore in September 2021. While last October 2021, it was selected in the Top 6 of JUMPSTART CHINA – Overseas Elite Innovation & Entrepreneurship.
bitcoinist.com

AAX Becomes the First Crypto Exchange to Partner with The Tie to Offer A Full Suite of Enhanced Crypto Analytics

13 Jan 2022 – AAX, an institutional-grade cryptocurrency exchange, has added more tools for its user base to harness through an integration with The Tie, a provider of predictive sentiment analytics, fundamental analysis, and market data on cryptocurrencies. The integration will be completed within this month. The partnership enables AAX to provide more detailed analysis of the crypto markets at a glance, based on real-time news, quantified sentiment analytics and volume alerts. The visual data enables investors to quickly identify and capitalize on key signals to maximize their portfolio growth.
thepaypers.com

Watch out for account-based payments: the new shopping experience for physical stores

Henrik Hodam, Senior Product Manager at equensWorldline, share his thoughts on what makes account-based payments a must-have for physical retailers. This article was originally featured inside the Open Banking Report 2021. Click here to download the report. The new PSD2 banking API enables third-party providers to offer payment initiation services...
bitcoinist.com

Social Trading Platform Zignaly Launches Incubator and Venture Capitalist Network

Founded in 2017, Zignaly now has more than 350,000 users on its social investing platform leveraging the trading skills of some of the best crypto investors and fund managers in the world. Now, Zignaly is launching a decentralized crypto incubator and venture capitalist network designed to give its user base access to IDOs and project launches across different blockchains all from one platform using its new launchpad, ZIGPAD.
bitcoinist.com

Solidum AI Tech Entered the Pre-sale Phase

On 31.12.2021, the private sale from the Solidus AI Tech’s token AITECH ended. The company and its token have been listed on multiple ICO websites due to their marketing efforts. Furthermore, Solidus AI Tech has been thoroughly talked about by renowned people in the crypto space such as Satoshi Club, The Gem Hunters, Defi Raccoons, Wolfonaire, and Moon Walkers. Hence, as a result of their marketing practices, $4.35 million have been raised during the private sale. The minimum investment was $1000, resulting in owners now owning a minimum of 157010 AITECH tokens.
bitcoinist.com

Pressure Mounts On Wikipedia To Stop Accepting Crypto Donations

Wikipedia is facing increasing internal pressure to stop accepting crypto donations. The site which was launched in 2001 has grown throughout the years to become the number 1 encyclopedia site on the internet, all the while remaining a free resource for anyone with access to the internet, and the reason it has been able to do this was because it relies on donations.
martechseries.com

Switcher, Inc. and Spockee Partner to Enhance Live Video Shopping Experience

Switcher, Inc. announces its relationship with Spockee by bringing enhanced creation and customization tools to its Shopping Party product. Switcher, Inc. (Switcher), a leading content creation and video production software company trusted by customers across the globe, announced its partnership with Spockee, a Live Video Shopping software solution that focuses on developing tomorrow’s e-commerce by humanizing it and relying on in-store salespeople.
