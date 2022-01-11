How to Price in Rent Inflation and Russia Tensions

By Jacob Orchard The fastest rate of inflation in 40 years is hurting families across the U.S. who are seeing ever-higher prices for everything from meat and potatoes to housing and gasoline. But behind the headline number that’s been widely reported is something that often gets overlooked: Inflation affects different households in different ways – […] The post Inflation inequality: Poorest Americans are hit hardest by soaring prices on necessities appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO