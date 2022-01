Lord Myners, who led some of the UK’s best-known businesses and helped shape Gordon Brown’s response to the 2008 financial crisis as his city minister, has died at the age of 73.The crossbench peer died in the early hours of Sunday, according to Edelman UK, where he served as chairman.In a statement distributed by the communications giant, his five children said that he “passed away peacefully” at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.I worked with Paul Myners during the global financial crisis while in government back in 2008 and he was a real tower of strength throughout that time. My thoughts are...

