A unique cutaway 1969 Chevy Camaro display car known as ‘Double Header’ will be auctioned off by Barrett-Jackson at its Scottsdale 2022 sale later this month. This display vehicle was built by General Motors to promote the 1969 Chevy Camaro at various stops on its Motorama auto show circuit. The cutaway promo car received the nickname ‘Double Header’ as the vehicle was shown with two front ends, one from a Small Block V8-powered RS/SS model and another from an inline six-cylinder base model. These two front ends would be positioned around the car on turntables, allowing the body to raise and actively interchange between the two front ends – providing showgoers with a look at both the RS/SS and the base model at the same time.

BUYING CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO