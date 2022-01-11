ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Quick hits following Alabama's national title loss to Georgia

By Clint Lamb about 7 hours
 6 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS -- Alabama played Georgia back in early December and walked away...

The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
On3.com

4-star defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. names top five schools

New Bern (N.C.) defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. is down to five schools, he announced on Saturday. Sampson is the No. 198 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 defensive lineman and the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina.
On3.com

Jahleel Billingsley posts instagram picture in new team uniform

Former Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account in a Texas Longhorns uniform on Sunday afternoon. Check out one of the pictures below. On Sunday, it was revealed Billingsley is officially joining the Texas Longhorns per On3’s Inside Texas. The former Alabama tight...
On3.com

4-star DL Caden Story de-commits from Auburn

Lanett (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Caden Story has reopened his recruitment. Story, who had been committed to Auburn since August, announced his de-commitment Sunday on Twitter. “From the moment I received my offer from Auburn University, they’ve shown nothing but love and support,” Story’s tweet read. “Due to recent changes...
On3.com

Oklahoma linebacker offers scathing critique of former teammates

Since former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley’s departure for USC in November, there have been numerous Sooners players looking to follow him to the West Coast, or at the very least, entering the transfer portal. Their decision-making has drawn the ire of Oklahoma and NFL-bound linebacker Nik Bonitto, who...
On3.com

CBS Sports releases new Top 25 and 1 following weekend of upsets

Following another crazy weekend full of upsets, CBS Sports college basketball insider Gary Parrish released his updated Top 25 and 1 once more. See how college basketball’s best teams stack up as conference play hits full speed in January. Among the biggest games on Saturday’s slate, A second consecutive...
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
Wyoming News

Transfer RB Deondre Jackson not expected at NU this spring, says he still plans to play for Huskers

A transfer running back is no longer expected part of Nebraska's spring recruiting class and his future with the program is in doubt. The Texas A&M transfer running back is no longer expected to attend NU this spring, a source told the Journal Star on Saturday, due to an academic snag. NCAA rules prohibit NU staffers from commenting on recruits until they have signed a National Letter of Intent or...
On3.com

Michigan loses commitment of 2023 four-star DL Joel Starlings

2023 four-star Richmond (VA.) Benedictine Prep defensive lineman Joel Starlings announced on Sunday evening he is decommitting from Michigan, citing the change at defensive line coach as a reason for his decommitment. “I would like to give thanks to God for blessing me, and giving me the tools and abilities...
On3.com

2022 Big 12 contender or not? West Virginia

For a brief moment in time I thought West Virginia had a chance to catapult all the way up to “Big 12 favorite in 2022.” Over a week or so they enjoyed the announced returns of D-lineman Dante Stills and Mike linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo, the departure of quarterback Jarrett Doege, the addition of offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, and then USC quarterback Jaxson Dart entered the transfer portal.
On3.com

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh makes Mike Elston hire official

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has officially announced Mike Elston as the program’s defensive line coach. Elston brings 21 years of full-time coaching experience in the Midwest back to Ann Arbor. • INSIDE THE FORT: Michigan football & hoops, Jim Harbaugh intel & more. • Wolverine TV podcast: Jim...
