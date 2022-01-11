Cycling-Cavendish determined to ‘bounce back’ after assault during burglary

Police have released photographs of two men they want to speak to in connection with an aggravated burglary at the home of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish The athlete and his wife were threatened during the raid at their home in the Ongar area of Essex at about 2.35am on November 27.Essex Police said that a Louis Vuitton suitcase and two high-value watches were stolen.The force has released photographs of two men that officers want to speak to in connection with their investigation.Jo Jobson, 25, is from Plaistow, east London, while 26-year-old George Goddard is from Loughton in Essex. Goddard also...

