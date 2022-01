Like the Downing Street parties, it seems that it’s a case of lather, rinse, repeat when it comes to immunocompromised people getting hold of the treatments that they need to stave off the vicious little bundle of protein, fat and RNA that causes Covid-19. Last month, all NHS trusts, foundation trust medical directors and clinical care group medical directors were sent a communication regarding contacting their patients about the new Covid treatments now available to them. This should have resulted in said patients receiving letters telling them about these treatments, and outlining how they could get them, should they have...

