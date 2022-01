Huawei’s revenue took a 29% hit in 2021 (via The Wall Street Journal), with the company blaming U.S. sanctions for its woes. Once the world’s number one smartphone maker, the company has been reeling as a result of bans from the US and its allies. As recently as July 2020, Huawei was the top smartphone maker in the world, according … Continue reading

