ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Razer quietly removed ‘N95-grade’ from its Zephyr masks' specs

By Annie Rauwerda
inputmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYikes — gaming company Razer has removed every mention of “N95-grade filters” from the marketing materials for its high-end Zephyr face mask after critics claimed the company had overstated the masks’ protection. Razer’s previous use of the term “N95” was not cleared by regulatory agencies...

www.inputmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
windowscentral.com

Razer's Zephyr mask isn't just cool, it solves important problems too

When Razer's Zephyr facemask — known at the time as the "Project Hazel" concept — was unveiled during CES 2021, many rolled their eyes at the idea. "RGB lighting on a mask? Really? Who cares?" This was a common sentiment many people held following the mask's announcement, but once the mask finally became available to buy in Q4 2021, the Razer Zephyr became an instant hit. And the reason why isn't because of its colored lighting; it's because the mask offers several genuinely useful features that solve many of the problems people are experiencing with normal facemasks during the pandemic.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Razer Zephyr Pro breathes some life into its mask at CES 2022

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. Razer claims it was a "massive success," but I found the first Zephyr N95 mask very disappointing, to the point where I simply don't want to wear it. It debuted as a concept at CES 2021, Project Hazel, that smartly rethought the face mask for a pandemic-stricken era. But Razer had to drop most of the important features to reach a price of $99 and tone down the claims; hence the "wearable air purifier" moniker. One of the most notable MIA features is the built-in voice amp. Without it, no one can hear me talking (a problem I've never, ever had), especially over the somewhat whiny but functional fans. Adding back the voice amp is the one change Razer made for the step-up Zephyr Pro it announced at CES 2022.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surgical Masks#The Masks#N95 Masks#Chinese#Pcmag#Ppe#The Razer Zephyr#Razer Zephyr Filters#Niosh#Project Hazel
Gamespot

Razer Zephyr Pro Presentation at CES 2022

Breathe freely and be heard clearly with the Razer Zephyr Pro—the next generation in our award-winning concept. Stay safe with its replaceable N95 Grade filters for daily protection. Stay social with its transparent design, illumination, and voice-amplification for seamless communication. Stay sustainable with its reusable nature for long-term use.
ELECTRONICS
mobilesyrup.com

Razer has a new ‘Pro’ version of its Zephyr RGB face mask

Many companies like to use the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) to show off conceptual products that will likely never be available to purchase. Razer is one such company, although it surprised us when it made the conceptual Project Hazel face mask available to buy last year. Renamed to Razer...
ELECTRONICS
Ubergizmo

Razer Accused Of Being Misleading With Its Zephyr Mask

At the start of 2021, Razer took the wraps off its Zephyr face mask. It is a mask designed to be reusable and has a rather interesting cyberpunk-looking design, complete with RGB lights and such. It was also initially claimed to come with N95-grade filters that could potentially help users protect themselves against the coronavirus.
BUSINESS
PC Gamer

Razer rows back after Zephyr face mask safety rating confusion

Thanks to Covid-19, and its latest Omicron evolution, staying safe right now is at the forefront of everyone's minds. As the high risk and the immune-compromised reach for heavier grade protective equipment, safety-minded tech YouTuber, Naomi Wu, noticed something thought potentially misleading in Razers description of its Zephyr face mask.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
inputmag.com

The most important gaming gear from CES 2022

CES 2022 technically isn't a video game show, but there were plenty of announcements from the big tech event that gamers should care about, from new GPUs to fancy new devices that nobody needs. (Except maybe you, right?) While there were many “concepts” and “projects” and teases of hardware yet...
VIDEO GAMES
TheConversationAU

Time to upgrade from cloth and surgical masks to respirators? Your questions answered

With the rapid spread of Omicron, many countries are rethinking their COVID mask advice for the community. Respirators have been mandatory in public places in Austria for a year. Now, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests respirators be considered for greater protection, for instance, on public transport or in enclosed crowded spaces. It’s time to rethink and upgrade masks for you and your family. What is a respirator? Respirators, often wrongly called “masks” because of their appearance, are personal protective equipment made to a particular standard and designed to prevent inhalation of hazardous airborne contaminants. In the US,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SPY

Burning Through Batteries? Pick Up Rechargeable Batteries Instead

More devices are moving toward built-in lithium-ion batteries, but there are plenty of electronics that still require good old-fashioned AA or AAA batteries. If you’re stocking up on batteries, it’s a good idea to consider the best rechargeable batteries, which can be plugged into a wall using a compatible dock and recharged repeatedly. You’ll save money in the long run, save yourself trips to the store and crucially, you’ll reduce e-waste (if you do have old batteries, don’t chuck them. Some stores offer no-cost battery recycling). The best rechargeable batteries often come with the charger itself, making it easy to plug...
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

Keychron Q2 review: You'll be hooked on customizable keyboards after this

Keychron owes much of its enormous success to tech YouTubers and Instagrammers. Had a YouTuber like Marques Brownlee (aka MKBHD) never featured the Keychron K2 in a video, the Keychron might still be an obscure startup pitching its mechanical keyboards to enthusiasts. Following MKBHD's stamp of approval in late 2019, the $69 mechanical keyboard went out of stock on Keychron and Amazon and scalpers flipped them on eBay for over $100.
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

Leica M1 embraces modern camera design with internal storage and USB-C

The rumors are true — after recent leaks suggesting Leica will be modernizing its M series with the M11, the company has officially released the new rangefinder camera with some welcome design changes. The tweaks, as leaks first showed, favor modern convenience over maintaining a film camera vibe, with...
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

The must-see monitors from CES 2022

CES 2022 felt like it had a monitor for everyone, from the hardcore gamer to the remote worker. Samsung came with some serious heat this year, showing off its impressive 55-inch curved Odyssey Ark monitor and the first 4K gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate. LG also introduced some more ergonomic monitor designs, like its oddball 16:18 DualUp 28MQ780 display catered more towards those still working from home. So whatever type of monitor you’re in the market for, 2022 is looking like a good year to upgrade.
ELECTRONICS
Pocket-lint.com

Ikea quietly updates its Sonos Symfonisk bookshelf speaker with better specs

(Pocket-lint) - Ikea and Sonos partnered up last year to introduce new speakers and audio products. Now, they have updated their Symfonisk bookshelf speaker, with a second-generation version that’s already available in the Netherlands, according to Dutch tech website Tweakers. The new model features a faster processor and more...
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

Redditor makes the ultimate website for finding keyboard parts

Just when you’ve finished building your latest mechanical keyboard (the new Keychron Q2 is a great one), a redditor puts out a website that makes it even easier to start your next build. Reddit user u/Weves11 designed keeb.gg as an automated semi-curated catalog of in-stock parts across vendors. It...
TECHNOLOGY
inputmag.com

RetroArch will introduce emulation hardware focusing on the N64

The market for functional emulation software/hardware is quickly expanding. Playmaji’s Polymega console might be one of the most recognizable devices in the space and offers compatibility with games from older systems that include the NES, SNES, Sega Saturn, and original Playstation. And then of course, the Analogue Pocket provides a prestige, retro handheld gaming experience at a price. Now another competitor will attempt to enter the field — RetroArch, a company that is know for its “frontend software for emulators, game engines, and media players,” seeks to produce a physical device.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

LEGO puts 'Overwatch 2' set on pause in the wake of Activision allegations

Over the summer, Activision-Blizzard employees organized to create the ABK Workers’ Alliance in order to take actions into their own hands following a general reluctance from their employer to act on allegations of abuse in the workplace. Just this past month, the Alliance put together a strike fund to assist those who had been financially impacted due to work stoppage. Aside from the grassroots organization among those working for the company, there has been some external pressure from brands that have historically done business with Activision-Blizzard.
BUSINESS
inputmag.com

The 8 vaporware concepts we wish were real from CES 2022

CES 2022 was a grand mashup of the biggest, baddest TVs, outrageous voice-controlled bathtubs, sleek laptops, ambitious electric vehicles, and so much more. A massive preview of what’s hitting shelves over the next 12 months. But the thing that draws me into CES year after year is the vaporware.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy