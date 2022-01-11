Razer quietly removed ‘N95-grade’ from its Zephyr masks' specs

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. Razer claims it was a "massive success," but I found the first Zephyr N95 mask very disappointing, to the point where I simply don't want to wear it. It debuted as a concept at CES 2021, Project Hazel, that smartly rethought the face mask for a pandemic-stricken era. But Razer had to drop most of the important features to reach a price of $99 and tone down the claims; hence the "wearable air purifier" moniker. One of the most notable MIA features is the built-in voice amp. Without it, no one can hear me talking (a problem I've never, ever had), especially over the somewhat whiny but functional fans. Adding back the voice amp is the one change Razer made for the step-up Zephyr Pro it announced at CES 2022.

