This week, Mark Wahlberg officially became the latest celebrity to enter the adult beverage space by announcing an ownership stake in Flecha Azul Tequila. Famous faces have been gravitating toward the liquor landscape for the better part of a decade now, with agave spirits being an especially crowded subcategory. And you can thank George Clooney for that. Back in 2017, Wahlberg’s Perfect Storm co-star unloaded his Casamigos brand for a reported $1 billion cash out. Since then everyone from Michael Jordan to the former stars of Breaking Bad are bullish on spirits from south of the border. But Wahlberg’s latest move...

DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO