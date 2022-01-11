ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This Unique Table Lamp also Functions as Clock and Wireless Charger

By Happy Jasta
homecrux.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTable lamps are not just useful to illuminate any space but they also serve as a statement décor piece. The Khonsu Clock Lamp by Articture will prove that for you. This unique wall...

www.homecrux.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you can’t miss on Sunday: COVID tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, more

After yesterday’s surprise sale for Prime members only, Amazon is switching things up on Sunday. Today, all the hottest deals out there are for everyone to enjoy, not just Prime subscribers! Head over to Amazon’s Gold Box deals page and you’ll see countless incredible deals available right now. Of course, not everyone wants to spend hours digging through all those deals. That’s especially true on Sunday, when you have plenty of better things to do. The good news is that’s what we’re here for. We’re going to show you our top 10 Amazon deals that are available on Saturday. Sunday’s best deals Before we...
ELECTRONICS
Family Handyman

12 Modern Table Lamps for 2022

These expert-approved table lamps will instantly upgrade your space. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. 1 / 13.
HOME & GARDEN
Real Simple

10 Unique Lighting Options That Aren't Your Average Table Lamp

Lighting is one of the most important choices you're going to make when decorating your home. Not only do you need to check that your light sources produce the right amount of light for your space, but you also want them to create your desired ambiance and fit well within the overall style of your home.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charger#Design#Hue#This Unique Table Lamp#Functions As Clock#The Khonsu Clock Lamp#Qi
TrendHunter.com

Unique Wireless Humidifiers

Humidifiers are a go-to choice as the winter dries out the air, and the 'Kawaii Pet TV Humidifier' is a great option. The humidifier holds 400 milliliters and will last for about six hours. It is also wireless and can be moved to any space that doesn't have an outlet. When the water runs out, it will automatically power itself off so consumers will not have to worry about it.
ELECTRONICS
WYTV.com

Best black table lamp

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are several black table lamps from a variety of retailers, but choosing one that fits with your other furniture and decor may take a little extra consideration. Whether you’re looking for a lamp fixture that’s black, a lampshade that’s black or a lamp with a black base and lampshade, you can find a table lamp model that works for your needs and budget.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Electronics
notebookcheck.net

CES 2022 | Lenovo unveils the Go 130W multi-port charger alongside two Yoga wireless mice

The compact Lenovo Go 130 W multi-port charger provides three USB-C power delivery ports with up to 100 W, as well as a typical USB-A port with quick charging up to 18 W. The charger features intelligent power allocation and sports LED indicators for each port. It will hit the market in April starting at US$99.99, followed by the mice in June.
YOGA
Macworld

The MagStack is a powerful 3-in-1 foldout wireless charger

Charge 3 devices wirelessly at the same time with this compact, powerful charger. The MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Floating Stand is a fast wireless charger with 3 wireless charging pads, and it’s on sale now for $44.99 (Reg. $69). The MagStack is a fantastic travel or...
ELECTRONICS
The Gadgeteer

This wireless charger will keep your phone charged and your drinks hot or cold!

We use affiliate links. If you buy something through the links on this page, we may earn a commission at no cost to you. Learn more. NEWS – I like it when my gadgets have more than one functionality. The JB Trio wIreless Qi-certified fast charger is just such a gadget. It not only will fast charge your phone or any other device that has the ability to be wirelessly charged, but it will also keep your hot drink warm and your cold drink cool! And unlike Ember mugs, you don’t have to use a proprietary mug with the JB Trio wireless charger. A mug is included with the charger but you can use your existing favorite mug too. The only concern is that there’s no info about how hot or cold it will keep your drink. Still want one? Head over to Amazon where you can buy one for $115.80.
ELECTRONICS
homecrux.com

BeamAR Pendant Lamp with AR Projector Turns any Flat Surface Into Interactive Display

Lighting plays a crucial role in our lives. Sunlight to candles to other forms of artificial lighting, all are responsible for illuminating our homes and form a critical part of interior design. When doing the interiors, it is important thus to choose the correct light source that sets the ambiance and goes with the requirements of your smart homes. BeamAR, a pendant-style lamp with an AR projection mapping function is a good example of the future of lighting fixtures for such a space.
ELECTRONICS
The Gadgeteer

The Gingko Octagon One Plus is the most unique alarm clock lamp I’ve seen this year

We use affiliate links. If you buy something through the links on this page, we may earn a commission at no cost to you. Learn more. NEWS – Yeah, I know that the title verges on being clickbait but I’m not lying. The Gingko Octagon One Plus is the most interesting alarm clock light that I’ve seen this year. Granted the current year is only 7 days old and this is the first alarm clock light I’ve seen so far in 2022. The Octagon One Plus features a hexagon base that is made of wood. The shape of the base allows for the interesting positioning of the LED lamp. The base also features a touch-controlled digital clock. The clock disappears until you tap the base and allows for alarms that beep or you can use the lamp to gradually wake you up. Like many decorative products like this one, the price is steep at $169 from the UK-based Gingko Design and $142.99 from Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Bosch spexor wireless security alarm detects intrusions and also measures air quality

Protect pretty much any space in your life with the Bosch spexor wireless security alarm. It’s merely 4.7 inches tall, so you can take it anywhere. And, more than just a portable security system, it also measures the air quality in the room that it’s in. All it needs to operate is a Wi-Fi or mobile network connection, and it’ll inform you if there’s an air quality or security issue. It measures gases, warns you of frost and overheating situations, and more by scanning the surrounding environment using high-quality sensors. Moreover, it detects intrusions by evaluating sensors like noise, motion, and air pressure. So, if any of its sensors detect something irregular, they’ll let you know. Furthermore, one thing that’s awesome about it is that its battery lasts up to 3 weeks on a full charge.
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

Top 10 Best Wireless Chargers For The Galaxy S21 FE

Like most of the Samsung smartphones released in the past few years, the new Galaxy S21 FE does also support wireless charging. And it is able to charge at up to 15W. Of course, that is not the fastest wireless charging on the market, but it’s still quite good.
ELECTRONICS
The Gadgeteer

Olight Olamp Nightour LED table lamp review – It’s a lamp that is also a flashlight!

REVIEW – If you’re into flashlights then it’s certain that you’ve heard of Olight’s flashlights. I even have one in my Julie’s favorite gear list. We’ve reviewed quite a few of their EDC flashlights but this is the first table lamp that we’ve reviewed. That’s because the Olight Olamp Nightour LED Table Lamp is their first lamp of this type. Let’s take a closer look.
ELECTRONICS
homecrux.com

BEDGEAR’s New Body Pillow Features Unique U-Shape Design

BEDGEAR, the brand focused on innovative bedding has come up with a new pillow featuring a curved design to support specific sleep needs. The new pillow is named The Body Pillow and is crafted from highly breathable fabric Air-X, which was used by BEDGEAR to create its Flow Performance Pillow collection last year.
gizmochina.com

Get Xiaomi 50W Wireless Car Charger Pro for $75.99 at Giztop

Xiaomi 50W Wireless Car Charger Pro is now available for all global customers at Giztop. The brand new car charger from Xiaomi is retailing at $75.99 only. Xiaomi 50W Wireless Car Charger Pro at $75.99 @Giztop. Xiaomi 50W Wireless Car Charger Pro is specially designed for single-hand operations. It uses...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy