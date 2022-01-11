Medicare told to reassess premium hike for Alzheimer's drug

After much anticipation, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has announced that Medicare will cover the new Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm, subject to evidence development. This preliminary National Coverage Determination (NCD) comes after months of handwringing over the potential impact of this new high-priced drug on Medicare spending and a substantial Medicare Part B premium increase that took effect in January 2022. CMS proposes to cover Aduhelm and similar FDA-approved antiamyloid monoclonal antibody treatments under Coverage with Evidence Development (CED) for patients participating in CMS-approved or NIH-supported randomized clinical trials, which will help to generate the evidence that CMS suggests is currently lacking regarding whether Aduhelm is reasonable and necessary for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO