Medicare told to reassess premium hike for Alzheimer's drug

The Decatur Daily
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health secretary Xavier Becerra on Monday ordered Medicare to reassess a big premium increase facing millions of enrollees this year, attributed in large part to a pricey new Alzheimer's drug with questionable benefits. Becerra's directive came days after drugmaker Biogen slashed the price of...

marketplace.org

Medicare proposes limiting coverage of controversial Alzheimer’s drug

Shares of drugmaker Biogen tumbled almost 7% yesterday after Medicare placed limits on its coverage of the company’s new Alzheimer’s drug. Biogen had already slashed the price tag for the medication by half to $28,000 a year. Medicare’s decision is preliminary, with a final ruling expected in April...
HEALTH
UPI News

Medicare officials consider covering Alzheimer's drug Adulhelm

Following a months-long and unprecedented review, Medicare officials expect to announce within the next couple of weeks whether the program will cover the controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm. The drug's benefits are in question and its annual price tag tops $28,000. The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) tend...
HEALTH
Wyoming News

What's the impact of SCOTUS ruling on vaccine mandate for millions of health care workers?

(The Center Square) – With the U.S. health care system already strained while facing increased hospitalizations during the nearly two-year long COVID-19 pandemic, many are worried that last week's Supreme Court decision allowing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate on certain health workers will further burden systems with worker shortages. In a 5-4 opinion Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Biden administration federal rule that requires health care workers at facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding to get the COVID-19 shots...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wtvbam.com

Biogen slumps after Medicare’s restrictive decision on Alzheimer’s drug

(Reuters) – Shares of Biogen Inc fell nearly 10% on Wednesday after the U.S. government announced limited coverage of Alzheimer’s treatments including the drugmaker’s Aduhelm, dealing a blow to the controversial treatment that was approved last year. Biogen had been banking on the government’s coverage decision to...
HEALTH
knau.org

Medicare proposes covering expensive Alzheimer's drug for those in clinical trials

Medicare would cover an expensive and controversial Alzheimer's drug called Aduhelm, but only for those participating in clinical trials, under a proposal announced Tuesday. The drug is intended for Alzheimer's patients in the early stages of the disease and will be limited to Medicare recipients who are participating in studies by the National Institutes of Health or in approved clinical trials, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said.
HEALTH
Kaiser Family Foundation

Medicare’s Coverage Decision for the New Alzheimer’s Drug and Why It Matters

After much anticipation, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has announced that Medicare will cover the new Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm, subject to evidence development. This preliminary National Coverage Determination (NCD) comes after months of handwringing over the potential impact of this new high-priced drug on Medicare spending and a substantial Medicare Part B premium increase that took effect in January 2022. CMS proposes to cover Aduhelm and similar FDA-approved antiamyloid monoclonal antibody treatments under Coverage with Evidence Development (CED) for patients participating in CMS-approved or NIH-supported randomized clinical trials, which will help to generate the evidence that CMS suggests is currently lacking regarding whether Aduhelm is reasonable and necessary for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
HEALTH
